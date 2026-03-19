Randy Villegas challenges David Valadao and Jasmeet Bains to televised debate for CA-22 primary

Randy Villegas, candidate for Congress in California’s 22nd Congressional District, formally challenges Republican David Valadao and Democrat Jasmeet Bains to accept KGET 17’s invitation for a televised debate on May 6th at 7pm.

“Voters in our district deserve to be represented by elected officials who are willing to listen to them and share their vision for a better future,” said Randy Villegas. “For over a decade, David Valadao has failed our communities by refusing to face them. We don’t need more politicians who will cowardly hide from their constituents, we need bold leadership now. Voters deserve to know where candidates stand on the issues. So, I challenge my opponents to answer the “tough” questions our voters deserve answers to.”

Villegas’ campaign has continued to gain momentum, recently passing $1M raised and launching a town hall tour without pre-screened questions. Over 100 residents attended his Bakersfield town hall, and he will hold his second town hall this Sunday, March 15th in Tulare.