Esther Perez announces candidacy for Visalia City Council District 5

Esther Perez, a dedicated community advocate and Realtor, officially announces her candidacy for the Visalia City Council seat in District 5.
Running on a platform focused on economic growth, public safety, and fiscal responsibility, Esther aims to bring innovative and energetic leadership to the Visalia City Council.
“Visalia is a vibrant and growing community, but under a stale and non-innovative leadership, things can decline quickly. I love our community but I believe there is room to excel in improving our city. For years I have been engaged in public service, serving in community Boards, City Commissions and or Committees, and I feel it’s time to step up and convert challenges into solutions,” Perez said.
Esther Perez’s platform fosters;
- Economic Growth: fostering entrepreneurship, upgrading infrastructure, supporting local business eco systems through private and public partnerships.
- Public Safety: Securing infrastructure and funding to keep neighborhoods safe and secure roads. Focusing on reducing homelessness through enforcing the law.
- Fiscal Responsibility: Ensuring tax dollars are being utilized efficiently and conservatively in essential services.
A Visalia resident of 19 years, has served the community in various roles. Previously in the North Visalia Advisory committee, Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees, the Central Valley Political Action Committee, Participant Founding member of the Latino Rotary, Leadership Visalia class of 2011.
Currently Chair of the Visalia Cemetery District, City of Visalia Measure N Committee member, and Realtors Association Legislative Committee member, Esther Perez is a seasoned Realtor, with a background in insurance sales, customer service and administrative services.