Esther Perez announces candidacy for Visalia City Council District 5

Esther Perez, a dedicated community advocate and Realto r, officially announces her candidacy for the Visalia City Council seat in District 5.

Running on a platform focused on economic growth, public safety, and fiscal responsibility , Esther aims to bring innovative and energetic leadership to the Visalia City C ouncil.

“Visalia is a vibrant and growing community, but under a stale and non-innovative leadership, things can decline quickly . I love our community but I believe there is room to excel in improving our city. For years I have been engaged in public service, serving in community Boards, City Commissions and or Committees, and I feel it’s time to step up and convert challenges into solutions,” Perez said.