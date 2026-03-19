Cars on K to return to Downtown Tulare with a special visit from Easter Bunny

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of Cars on K, Downtown Tulare’s largest and most anticipated community event, taking place Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on K Street.

Cars on K occurs annually on the first Saturday of April, and in 2026 this date falls on the Saturday before Easter. The Chamber is excited for this year’s car show to be a part of the community’s Easter celebrations. Last year’s event drew nearly 200 vehicles and more than 7,000 attendees, making it the Chamber’s largest community event to date.

Cars on K will once again showcase an impressive lineup of classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, and custom builds lining Downtown Tulare’s historic K Street. New this year, the car show will feature an expanded kids’ area with crafts, games, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and more, creating a great opportunity for families to spend the day together.

Downtown Tulare businesses will also join in the excitement with sidewalk sales, in-store specials, and themed promotions throughout the day. Cars on K provides a unique opportunity for attendees to explore local businesses while enjoying one of the city’s most vibrant community events.

“Cars on K has truly become a signature event for our community,” said Tulare Chamber of Commerce CEO, Donnette Silva Carter. “In addition to celebrating automotive history, it also supports local businesses, and brings thousands of people into Downtown Tulare for a day of connection and fun.”

Vehicle registration is now open at www.tularechamber.org, with early registration priced at $35 and day-of registration at $40. Registered vehicles will compete for Best of Show and Top 30 Awards. Vendor registration for non-food vendors is available on the Chamber’s website.

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize the following sponsors for their support of this year’s event:

Presenting Sponsors: Adventist Health Tulare, Ed Dena’s Auto Center, Frank’s Automotive, Stone Chevrolet, and Will Tiesiera Ford

Associate Sponsors: AltSys Solar Inc., Comcast, Eagle Mountain Casino, Hancock A/C & Heating, New Era Farm Service, Token Farms, and Valley Oak Credit Union