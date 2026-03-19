CACHE to host solo neo-expressionist art exhibition

The Center for Art, Culture, and History—Exeter (CACHE) will be hosting a solo exhibition titled California Landscapes featuring paintings by local artist Betty Berk. The exhibit will be on display from April 4 to June 28. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, April 4, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Berk is a neo-Expressionist painter whose work emphasizes texture and color. She taught art at Dinuba High School for over 20 years, where she developed a city-wide Festival of the Arts that highlighted fine arts throughout Dinuba schools. She also served as the Director of Exhibits for Alliance of California Artists.

She has studied classical piano for nearly fourteen years and describes her art as colorful expressions of the classical pieces she plays. Berk has won many awards and shown throughout the San Joaquin Valley for over thirty years.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at www.cach-exeter.org.