Arts Visalia presents Symbiosis by Cheryl Coon and The Cigarette Box Project by Angel Lesnikowski

Explore the microcosm of Symbiosis by Cheryl Coon this April. Cheryl Coon is a Bay-Area based artist that uses wire and plastic to bring microscopic organisms to a macro level through sensory-rich sculpture.

Continue the journey into a reflective desert experience with the landscape paintings of Fresno-based artist Angel Lesnikowski with The Cigarette Box Project. See the transformation of empty cigarette boxes into miniature windows filled with vibrant landscapes designed to invoke reflection on our survival.

The immersive microbiome sculptures of Bay Area artist Cheryl Coon and the thoughtful reconsiderations of discarded cigarette boxes turned landscape paintings by Fresno based artist Angel Lesnikowski will be on display April 2 – 25, 2026. A free Opening Reception will take place on Friday, April 3 with extended gallery hours 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Meet the Artists during a free Artist Talk on Saturday April 4 starting at 2:00 pm.

Get ready for Mother’s Day by supporting Arts Visalia this May. The Annual Orchid Sale Fundraiser is returning May 2, 2026! Come early for the best choice! Extended gallery hours will be Monday May 4, 12:00 pm – 5:30 pm until sold out. The gallery will be filled with live orchids to take home for the price of $25 each. Proceeds to support Arts Visalia, your local visual art center. Are you a business owner or individual interested in sponsoring the Orchid Sale? Send an email to [email protected] for sponsorship information.

While the galleries are filled with beautiful orchids, the artwork of Amie Rangel and Martha Sterling will be on display May 1 – 30, 2026. An Opening Reception will take place Friday, May 1, 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm. The Main Gallery showcases Evidence of Coveted Chaos by Amie Rangel featuring artworks responding to the balancing act of the life of mother, artist, and career woman. You have the chance to meet Amie Rangel during her free Artist Talk on Saturday, May 2 starting at 2:00 pm. Festival of Seasons, the artwork of Martha Sterling, will also be on display in the Feature gallery. Martha Sterling is a classically trained painter inspired by impressionism who captures the beauty of nature and human interaction.



Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m. Art workshops for kids, teens, and adults are available at Arts Visalia. Enrollment and class information can be found online at artsvisalia.org or stop by during open hours. Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays throughSaturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Follow ARTS VISALIA on Facebook and Instagram and check out our website at www.artsvisalia.org