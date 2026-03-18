Tulare Leadership Class Presents “Rock for Leadership” Fundraiser Featuring Nationally Recognized Killer Dueling Pianos

The Leadership Tulare Class of 2026 will bring the nationally recognized Killer Dueling Pianos to Tulare on Friday, March 20th for its “Rock for Leadership” fundraiser, an evening of live music, dinner, and community support benefiting scholarships for the Leadership Tulare program.

Now in its fifth year, the Leadership Tulare fundraiser has become a lively community event known for featuring the high-energy entertainment of The Killer Dueling Pianos, a nationally touring act led by performer Ryan Bueter. The group has recently been featured in Rolling Stone and USA Today for its innovative approach to live entertainment that blends music, humor, and crowd participation.

During the performance, the dueling pianists take song requests throughout the night, creating an interactive experience where the audience helps shape the show as performers move through decades of music and crowd favorites.

Each year the event features a different theme, and this year’s theme, Rock for Leadership, celebrates the spirit of 80s rock, inviting guests to come dressed in their favorite retro style or simply ready to enjoy a fun night out with the community.

The evening will include dinner, a no-host bar, a silent auction, dancing, and live entertainment.

Proceeds from the event support the Leadership Tulare program, including scholarships that help ensure individuals who want to participate in the program have the opportunity to do so.

“Leadership Tulare plays a vital role in strengthening our community by equipping individuals with the knowledge, connections, and confidence to lead,” said Donnette Silva Carter, President and CEO of the Tulare Chamber of Commerce. “This fundraiser not only helps support scholarships for future participants, but it also gives the current Leadership Tulare class valuable experience planning and executing a major community event—an important step in developing the next generation of leaders in Tulare.”

“Rock for Leadership” is planned and organized by the Leadership Tulare Class of 2026, providing participants with hands-on experience in event planning, teamwork, and community engagement.

The event will take place on Friday, March 20th from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the International Agri-Center Heritage Complex, 4500 Laspina Street in Tulare. Tickets are $65 per person and include dinner and a full evening of entertainment.

Tickets are available at www.tularechamber.org.

About The Tulare Chamber of Commerce:

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce works to promote local businesses and enhance the community through various programs, events, and initiatives. We are dedicated to fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life in Tulare.

For more information, visit www.tularechamber.org or call (559) 686-1547.

About Leadership Tulare:

Leadership Tulare is a leadership development program that prepares and connects individuals committed to making a positive impact in the greater Tulare area. Through educational sessions, hands-on experiences, and engagement with community leaders, participants gain insight into local issues while developing the skills and relationships needed to lead in their workplaces and communities.