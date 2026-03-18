Don’t miss a thing with Donna’s Calendar of Events!!

Live Theater

Icehouse Theatre presents “Into the Woods,” the Sondheim musical that intertwines various fairy tales, March 6-21. 410 E. Race. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

The Kings Players are putting on “The Vultures,” a dramady in the vein of Agatha Christie located in a gloomy haunted house for the reading of a will. Runs March 6-22. 514 Visalia St., Hanford. 559 584-7241 or www.kingsplayers.org

College of the Sequoias Music Theatre presents “Cinderella,” the Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical with new script full of humor and heart. Plus live orchestra. Runs March 12-21 at the COS Theatre, 901 S. Mooney, Visalia. 559 730-3907 or www.cos.edu/theatre

Lindsay Community Theatre performs “The Mad Ones,” an original musical about an 18-year-old girl facing a profound choice, conform to her mother’s wishes or step in an uncertain future. Runs March 20-29. 190 N. Elmwood Ave. 559 284-2223 or www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia exhibits a show by Ruth Soderlund with Nancy Youdelman that explores the frustration women face in a male-dominated society in March. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium displays “The Loudest Voice in the Smallest Room,” fun ways to see and hear poetry by Michael Jasso, the Art Consortium’s Artist of the Year. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery is showing the Artnook Annual Art Show, many different genres created by Artnook students ages 7-adult. Plus interactive art activities. Open during First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia in March and April, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia. 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.com

College of the Sequoias Gallery hosts “Changing Conditions,” art by COS alumni Marty Azevedo and David Hicks through March 6. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays 10-4 and Fridays by appointment. Kaweah Building, Room 214 (downstairs) at the corner of Meadow Lane and Mooney. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

College of the Sequoias Learning Resource Center shows the Pathway to Museums Club’s “Collaborative Project” March 3-June 26. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10-2. LRC Gallery, Lodgepole Building. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

The Oval Gallery is featuring Diego Ortega, who is showcasing some of his favorite portraits taken on a Polaroid Big Shot. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum hosts a Student Art Exhibit by young artists in Tulare City Schools Feb. 26-March 28. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum has on display “Vintage Vogue: Retrospective of Women’s Fashion” from the late 1800s, January through March 28. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter) is showing “Beneath the Surface,” a group exhibit featuring Visalia abstract artist Kristine Vogt, from Jan. 24-March 29. 125 South B. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Lindsay Museum & Gallery shows “Art is a Verb: The Practice of Lisa Tomczeszyn,” a retrospective of watercolors, costume designs and sculptures of the multifaceted artist, from Feb. 28-March 28. Open Fridays 12-4 p.m. 165 N. Gale Hill Ave. www.lindsayarts.com

The Porterville College Art Gallery shows “Quality Pleasures” by the Dancing Threats Art Quilt Club Feb. 23-April1. Open Mondays-Thursdays 12-4. 100 E. College Ave.

The Pierpoint Bar & Grill & Gallery is showing “Heaven in the Sierras” by local photographer Trish Logan. Open 10-6 daily. 801 Highway 190, Springville. 559 483-9110 or [email protected]

Ongoing events

The Woodlands Spring Food Fest from 5-9 p.m. every Thursday through May 21. Free food, bar, music and vibes. The Woodlands, 4211 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia. Bring picnic blankets and pop-up chairs. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Events by date

Thursday, March 19

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners at 8 p.m. at Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave. Lemoore. allevents.in/visalia/all

Porterville College Film and Animation Festival featuring student works. Animation at 4:30 p.m., films at 6:30 p.m., one with live band accompaniment. Free. Porterville College Student Center, 100 E. College Ave. portervillecollege.edu.events

Saturday, March 21

Downtown Visalia Spring Market from 11-2 at Garden Street Plaza at Main. Craft vendors, food, music, kids’ activities. downtownvisalia.com/events

Downtown Kiwanis 5K donut Run/Walk at 10 a.m. at Mooney Grove, 27000 Mooney Blvd, Visalia. Benefits Kiwanis children’s projects. 559 697-3163

Tea with the Directors of Arts Visalia from 11-12 at the art gallery, 214 E Oak, Visalia. Informal discussions on any art topic. Learn about Arts Visalia. artsvisalia.org/education/adult-classes

City of Dinuba’s 4th Annual BBQ & Brewfest from 11-6 at Rose Ann Vuich Park, 855 E. El Monte Way. Live music by Cripple Creek Band a 2:30 p.m. facebook.com/events

Saturday, March 28

Easter Eggstravaganza from 11-2 with egg hunt and prizes. Willow Glen Park, Akers and Hurley, Visalia. eventbrite.com

March 28 & 29

Annual South Valley Art Tour hosted by the Arts Consortium from 10-5. Visit artists in their homes, garages and wherever they do their art. Free. Map at artconsortium.org or 559 772-0001

The very first Tulare County Bonsai Kai Show from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Valley Oaks Golf Course, 1800 S. Plaza Dr., Visalia. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Saturday, March 29

The Sequoia Symphony plays the best-known music from opera overtures, dance suites and entr’actes, including “The Barber of Seville” and “Carmen,” at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 732-8600 or sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com

Friday, April 3

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Johnny Cash Tribute featuring James Garner at 7:30 p.m.at the Lindsay Community Theater, 190 N. Elmwood Ave. 559 284-2223 or lindsaycommunitytheater.com

Saturday, April 4

Annual Visalia PAL Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at the Lincoln Oval, 987 Court St. Separate hunts for toddler and older children. Meet the Easter Bunny. Bring your own basket. facebook.com/events

Spring Easter Eggs Hunt from 11-4 at the JD Hude Historic Inn, 513 N. Encina, Visalia. Face painting, food, pet-friendly photos with the Easter Bunny. www.eventbrite.com

Egg hunt from 10-1 at Conyer Elementary School, 1100 S. Sowell, Visalia. Bounce houses, cake walk, crafts, photo booth with special characters and food trucks. happeningnext.com/event

1st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stsaturdaytr.com

Thursday, April 9

Spring Wine Walk in Downtown Visalia from 5-8 p.m. Curated wines at select downtown businesses. Tickets: downtownvisalia.com/events

April 9-12

Annual Jazzaffair in Three Rivers features Traditional Jazz, Ragtime, Zydeco and Rock & Roll at three picturesque venues with world class Dixieland bands. threeriversjazzaffair.com

Friday, April 10

Mozart Vespers/Poulenc Gloria will be performed at 7 p.m. by the Visalia Community Chorus and College of the Sequoia choirs at St. Mary’s Church, 608 N. Church, Visalia. visaliacommunitychorus.org/concerts

Saturday, April 11

Los Panchos Trio will perform romantic Spanish music at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

4th Annual Rock ‘n Roll Brew Fest from 1-5 at The Creative Center, 606 N Bridge, Visalia. Drink and food vendors. Benefits The Creative Center. thecreativecenter-visalia.org/events

Tuesday, April 14

How are we planning for recreation? Is the topic of the panel forum at 7 p.m. hosted by Tulare County Voices at 210, at 210 W. Center, Visalia.

Thursday, April 16

The Annual Youth Symphony concert at 7 p.m. features the Sequoia Strings, the Youth Symphony and College of the Sequoias Symphony Orchestra at the Visalia Fox Thea

tre, 300 W. Main, Visalia

April 16-19