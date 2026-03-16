Tulare County Board of Supervisors to Consider Trilby Barton for Tulare Cemetery District Manager

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors, sitting as the Tulare Public Cemetery District will be considering the appointment and contract of Trilby Barton as the new Cemetery District Manager at the Tuesday, March 24, 2026, meeting of the Board of Trustees. The meeting will be held at 2800 W Burrel, Visalia at 1:00 p.m.

“This was a competitive process, but Trilby’s experience, determination, and willingness to take on a challenge made her the right person for this job,” said Supervisor Pete Vander Poel, chair of the Board of Trustees for the Cemetery District.

Barton is a fourth generation Tulare County farmer’s daughter with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture science from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She has served as the District Manager for the Woodlake Public Cemetery District since 2022. Woodlake was awarded 2024 Cemetery of the Year by the Public Cemetery Alliance after Barton turned the cemetery into a functional and beautiful entity for the residents of Woodlake. In 2025, Barton worked as a consultant for the Exeter Public Cemetery District to streamline operations and helped the new superintendent/district manager establish their leadership role. Much of Barton’s special district experience comes after spending 14 years at an engineering and consulting firm where she established the public outreach service sector to work with special districts, water and irrigation districts, cities and other public agencies.

Barton has ties to the Tulare community where she has ridden horses at the Ward Ranch for more than 30 years and volunteered at World Ag Expo since 2008.

“I am humbled and honored with the opportunity to continue working with cemetery staff and the community the district serves,” said Barton. “We have made great strides since the Fall, and my plan is to keep that momentum!”

The Tulare Public Cemetery District strives to provide respectful interment services and assist families with care and consideration in a dignified and pleasant atmosphere to the community we serve within the district and maintain our cemetery grounds. Learn more at https://www.tularecemetery.net/.

Located in the heart of the Central Valley, Tulare County sits in a geographically diverse region. There are a variety of opportunities for all-season outdoor recreation, and the County has a growing population of 479,112 and includes an area of 4,863 square miles. Mountain peaks of the Sierra Nevada range rise to more than 14,000 feet in its Eastern half, which is comprised primarily of public lands within the Sequoia National Park, National Forest, and the Mineral King, Golden Trout, and Domeland Wilderness areas. Meanwhile, the fertile valley floor in the Western half has allowed Tulare County to become the top producer of agricultural commodities in the United States. Learn more at www.tularecounty.ca.gov.