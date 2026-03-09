Classified Employees Urge Community to Attend Visalia Unified Board Meeting Amid Ongoing Layoffs

Classified employees of Visalia Unified School District are calling on fellow employees and community members to attend the upcoming Visalia Unified Board meeting on Tuesday, March 10, at 5:30 as concerns grow over continued layoffs impacting classified staff across the district.

VUSD meetings are at 5000W Cypress Ave in Visalia. We ask that supporters show up wearing blue.

Classified employees — including instructional aides, office staff, transportation workers, custodians, and other essential support staff — play a critical role in the daily operation of schools and the support of students throughout the district. Employees say that year after year, reductions to classified positions continue to strain school sites and reduce the services students rely on.

“These decisions don’t just affect employees,” say representatives of CSEA. “They directly impact students, classrooms, and school communities. When classified positions are cut, students lose support, campuses lose stability, and the remaining staff are asked to do more with less.”

Employees say the pattern of layoffs comes as schools continue to face increasing student needs. Classified staff often provide direct support to students, maintain safe and clean campuses, assist teachers in classrooms, and ensure that schools function effectively each day.

As the district approaches future negotiations, classified employees say they want district leadership to understand the essential role they play in the success of Visalia Unified schools.

“Classified employees are not expendable,” representatives said. “Our work is essential to the functioning of every school in this district.”

Classified employees are encouraging colleagues and supporters to attend the Visalia Unified School District Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 10 to show solidarity and raise awareness about the impact of these layoffs.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 4:00 PM to gather and organize prior to the meeting. The board meeting will begin at 5:30 PM.

Employees and supporters who wish to speak during public comment are encouraged to prepare a brief statement about how classified staff support students and schools.

Organizers say a strong turnout will send a clear message to district leadership about the importance of protecting the staff who keep schools running every day.