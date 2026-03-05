World Ag Expo celebrates successful 2026 event

The 2026 World Ag Expo gathered attendees and exhibitors from around the world in Tulare, California, for the world’s largest annual outdoor agricultural exposition. Over 100,000 attendees joined the 2026 World Ag Expo, with a slight increase in attendance from last year. Visitors represented all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 53 countries.

Farmers, students, and ag professionals returned in large numbers for the 2026 show, where 1,179 exhibitors displayed the latest in agriculture. Attendees explored 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space displaying cutting-edge equipment, technology, services, and solutions. Many exhibitors also showcased live demonstrations, providing a hands-on experience.

Exhibitors reported quality traffic with plans to return. “After 20 years of exhibiting at World Ag Expo, 2026 still managed to blow us away,” noted Todd Blosser of Midwest Bio-Systems. “The flow of people and conversations were great! We love getting the chance to show how our Aeromaster composting equipment helps Dairies turn Manure into a real asset. It’s a must-attend event for us, and we look forward to being back in 2027.”

Throughout the three-day event, attendees participated in seminars, demonstrations, and workshops covering a variety of topics, from irrigation and dairy to livestock and professional development. Special events included the annual Prayer Breakfast and Ag Leadership breakfast, which drew strong participation and interest.

International attendance remained a highlight of the show, with visitors traveling from around the globe to connect, explore new products, and build relationships.

Ag technology and innovation were on full display throughout the three-day show. The 2026 Top-10 New Products contest winners provided a look into the latest innovations, ranging from simple solutions to tech-forward items.

“We are happy with the success of the 2026 World Ag Expo,” said Jerry Sinift, CEO of the International Agri-Center®. “It’s wonderful to see exhibitors and attendees connecting, networking, and doing business. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2027 for our 60th World Ag Expo.”

The 60th World Ag Expo® will be held February 9-11, 2027. Space renewals are now being accepted from 2026 exhibitors. Potential exhibitors can begin requesting space on March 1, 2026 at www.worldagexpo.com.