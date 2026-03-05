Visalia Community Chorus to hold performance on April 10

Since its founding in 1984, the Visalia Community Chorus (VCC) has been a cornerstone of classical performance in the South Valley. Their spring Mozart concert will be held Friday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, featuring more than 100 singers, a 23-piece professional orchestra, and four professional vocal soloists. Central to VCC’s longevity is a longstanding partnership with College of the Sequoias (COS) — a collaboration that strengthens arts education while connecting generations through shared performance.

VCC operates under the COS Foundation’s 501(c)(3) umbrella, receives financial support from the Foundation, rehearses in campus facilities, and integrates COS students directly into its concerts. Students from the COS Concert Choir regularly perform alongside retirees, former teachers, parents, and longtime community musicians — gaining experience beyond the traditional classroom setting.

In a first for the organization, the COS Chamber Ensemble and VCC’s chamber ensemble, Voces Lumine, will collaborate on a masterwork performance of Francis Poulenc’s Gloria. Several members of Voces Lumine are current COS students, further reflecting the artistic integration between campus and community.

For longtime VCC member Gail Skogsberg, a retired choral educator and soprano, the multi-generational aspect of the partnership is deeply meaningful.

“I had the fortunate experience of singing as a college student in a community choir many years ago,” Skogsberg said. “Now, years later, I’m enjoying that same exhilaration with VCC and COS. The presence of students brings fresh energy and intensity. Music is a universal language that crosses generations — it unifies and creates bridges.”

Skogsberg says she continues to return for both the musical challenge and the sense of community. “We are incredibly fortunate to sing under John Sorber’s direction. His musical artistry and leadership elevate us all.”

Sorber, a Dinuba native and Choral Music Instructor at College of the Sequoias, serves as Artistic Director of VCC, strengthening the educational connection between campus and community.

Through shared resources and artistic collaboration, the partnership between COS and VCC demonstrates how higher education and community arts organizations can work together to sustain cultural legacy while creating meaningful pathways for future generations.

Auditions for new members are held at the beginning of each semester. Tickets and additional information are available at https://www.visaliacommunitychorus.org/concerts .