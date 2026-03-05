Visalia Breakfast Lions to present Irish Fest in the Park on March 14

The Visalia Breakfast Lions are proud to present Irish Fest in the Park 2026, a lively celebration of craft brews, music, and community spirit. The annual event will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Recreation Park (corner of Jacob St. and Center Ave.).

Known for their strong commitment to service, the Visalia Breakfast Lions continue to support dozens of local and national charities, donating thousands of dollars annually. Net proceeds from Irish Fest will once again benefit local charitable organizations, reinforcing the club’s dedication to the community.

Guests 21 and over are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with:

Craft beer sampling from over 30 different craft brews

A wide selection of assorted wines and unique drink offerings

Live music by local favorite band GenFM

A variety of food vendors offering delicious options for purchase

Complimentary chili sampling from the Visalia Fire Department

Doors open at 1:00 p.m., with brew sampling concluding at 4:30 p.m. The event wraps up at 5:00 p.m.

Ticket Information:

Advanced tickets: $50.00 per person

At the door: $60.00 per person

This event is strictly for guests 21 and over (no children permitted). Transportation to and from Irish Fest is available through Visalia Connect, an on-demand, app-based micro transit service in Visalia that offers $5 rides anywhere within city limits, seven days a week.

Attendees are encouraged to “get their green on” and join in this festive community tradition. Whether you’re a craft brew enthusiast, a music lover, or simply looking for a fun way to spend a spring afternoon in Visalia, Irish Fest in the Park promises a memorable celebration.

How to Attend & Enjoy a Perfect Day in Visalia

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Irish Fest in the Park

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Recreation Park – Corner of Jacob St. & Center Ave., Visalia

For more information or ticket purchases, please visit VisaliaBreakfastLions.org.