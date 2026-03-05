TC Voices discusses: Future work: all AI?

Work sure ain’t what it used to be. But imagine it 20 years from now.

In the age of AI what will future workers need to know? Who will teach and train them? And how?That’s what a panel of experts will be asked at a monthly forum presented by Tulare County Voices at 210.

“Working in Visalia – Up-training for the AI future” will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday March 10, at 210 W. Center Avenue in Visalia.

A panel of community leaders with knowledge of the demands on the local job market will address the question: How are workers being trained for the work of the future?

Tulare County Voices @210 is a monthly public forum in Visalia, co-sponsored by the Visalia Times-Delta, the Valley Voice and First Presbyterian Church (which provides the venue and live stream).The forum is free and open to the public. It relies on audience participation to examine topics of local interest and importance.

Technological innovation has put renewed demands on job training and education. A shrinking world has created new markets and brought them closer to each other. Environmental demands and innovation have created new products and services.

Just a few years ago, artificial intelligence was unknown. Today, it has already become part of everyone’s work experience.

Technology has brought other changes. Just think of how the rise of electric vehicles has changed the automotive industry.

Schools, training centers and employers are under pressure to anticipate what’s next. How will those workers be trained to meet those demands? What education will be required? How will businesses meet those new demands?

The more technical the field, the more difficult will be the transition. Health care and medicine are already under the stress of keeping up with advancing technology. These are all questions that will affect our community profoundly. Local schools and colleges, business and training centers will all need to make the adjustments to serve their students, workers and customers.

Our forum will have a fine selection of people who are knowledgeable in job training and development, including representatives from:

Ashley Land – College of Sequoias Director of Apprenticeship program

Workforce Investment Board

Visalia Economic Development Corporation

Employment Connect Center

Trent Lively, – AI Content engineer

Some of the questions they will be considering:

What’s being done to educate, prepare and train the next generation of workers?

Who is training them and how are they being trained?

What jobs are they being trained for?

What jobs will no longer be necessary?

How important will higher education become?

What are the best strategies for a worker to remain relevant?

What will offer the best job security?

It is expected that audience members will come with their own questions, and it is hoped they come with plenty.

Join Tulare County Voices at 210 for this discussion about how work will be done in the future, and become part of the community conversation.