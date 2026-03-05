See Silver Lupine at Tule River Native Plant gardens – and plant your own

March is the peak bloom month for Silver Lupine. You can see this beautiful California native plant at the Tule River Parkway Native Plant Demonstration Gardens in Porterville. These 32 native plant gardens are along the Tule River Parkway just west of Jaye Street. Follow the Tule River Parkway sign at the Jaye Street bridge of the Tule River just north of W. Springville Drive. You will see the gardens at the far end of the parking lot.

Silver Lupine are an evergreen shrub which provides year-round interest in the garden. It has attractive silver-green foliage that adds a pop of color in the garden. Then starting in February and lasting into April the bush boasts large flower spikes that range in color from pale blue to deep purple. The blooms are attractive to pollinators, especially bees.

This shrub prefers well drained soil and needs very little supplemental water. Water weekly if there is no rain in the spring to extend the bloom period. After two years of establishment water once a month in the summer or allow to go summer dormant. This tough locally native shrub grows best in fast draining nutrient poor soils. Plant in f