Mendoza announces broad coalition of state, local leaders endorsing supervisorial campaign

Today, Rudy Mendoza announced a sweeping list of endorsements from respected leaders across California, highlighting the strong relationships and proven track record that have defined his public service career.

The coalition includes state leaders, local elected officials, agriculture and business advocates, public safety professionals, and community stakeholders who have worked alongside Rudy to deliver critical infrastructure, protect local industries, and secure meaningful investment for the region.

“These endorsements represent more than support for a campaign,” said Rudy. “They represent years of partnership, collaboration, and results. We’ve worked together to secure funding, move projects forward, and strengthen communities — and that’s exactly the kind of leadership I will bring to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.”

Throughout his career, Rudy Mendoza has built working relationships across industries and communities throughout California. Those coalitions have helped deliver transportation improvements, advocate for agriculture and water priorities, protect local jobs, and ensure the Central Valley has a strong voice in statewide decision-making.

Supporters emphasized Rudy’s ability to bring people together around shared goals.

“You have consistently demonstrated a thoughtful, solutions-oriented approach and a genuine commitment to strengthening our region.,” said Daron McDaniel, Merced County Supervisor.

“I have deep respect for your leadership and decision making and I have enjoyed our work together,” said Lynne Kennedy, Mayor Pro-Tem, Rancho Cucamonga & Past President of the League of California Cities.

The growing list of endorsements underscores a central theme of the campaign: leadership is measured by what you deliver and not by rhetoric or empty promises.

“As Supervisor, my focus will be simple,” Rudy added. “Protect taxpayer dollars. Strengthen public safety. Support agriculture and small business. Improve infrastructure. And make sure Tulare County families are represented with strength and integrity.”

The full list of endorsers includes:

Frances Ortiz – Vice Mayor, City of Woodlake

Jose Martinez – Councilmember, City of Woodlake

Misty Wallace – Councilmember, City of Woodlake

Liz Wynn – Vice Mayor, City of Visalia

Dennis Mederos – Councilmember, City of Tulare

Araceli Ochoa – Mayor Pro-Tem, City of Farmersville

Vicky Riddle – Councilmember, City of Exeter

Kuldip Thusu – Councilmember, City of Dinuba

Daron McDaniel – Supervisor, County of Merced

Roberty Poythress -Supervisor, County of Madera

Doug Verboon – Supervisor, County of Kings

Jerry Dyer – Mayor, City of Fresno

Roberta Raper – Finance Director, City of West Sacramento

Gary Singh – Mayor, City of Manteca

Scott Bauer – Councilmember, City of Eureka

Alex Hamilton – Director, League of California Cities

Lynne B. Kennedy – Mayor Pro-Tem, City of Rancho Cucamonga

John Taylor – Mayor Pro-Tem, City of San Juan Capistrano

Jaime Patino – Mayor Pro-Tem, Union City

Paul Akinjo – Mayor, City of Lathrop

Ali Sajjad – Councilmember, City of Artesia

Rosa Escutia-Braaton – Council Member, City of Modesto

Pat Nagy – Mayor, City of Gustine

Saul Ayon – Mayor, City of McFarland

Alvaro Preciado – Mayor, City of Avenal

Jose Rodriguez – Mayor-Pro-Tem, City of Madera

Gary Yep – Mayor Pro-Tem, City of Kerman

Olivia Calderon – Mayor, City of Calabasas

Renee Golder – Councilmember, City of Santa Cruz

Dr. Ida Obeso-Martinez – Mayor, City of Imperial

Additional endorsements will be announced in the coming weeks.