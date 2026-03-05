Balch Park nominated for ‘Best in Central California’ by Fresno Bee

Tulare County Parks is proud to announce that Balch Park has been nominated for “Best in Central California” by The Fresno Bee, in collaboration with Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

“We are honored to have Balch Park recognized among the best destinations in Central California,” said Brooke Sisk, Director of the Tulare County General Services Agency. “Balch Park is a place of natural beauty and historical significance, and this nomination reflects the pride our community takes in preserving and enjoying this incredible space.”

Each year, thousands of visitors from across the Central Valley and beyond travel to Balch Park for a chance to relax, explore, and reconnect with nature. Nestled in the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park is home to a stunning grove of Giant Sequoia trees, offering a peaceful retreat from the pace of city life.

The origins of Balch Park date back to the mid-1880s, when John J. Doyle first acquired a 160-acre parcel of land in the mountains. In 1923, the property was sold to the San Joaquin Light and Power Company, led by Allan C. Balch. Rather than harvest the area for timber, Balch made the visionary decision to protect it. In 1930, he and his wife donated the land to Tulare County, establishing the public park that now bears their name.

Located approximately 53 miles from Visalia at an elevation of 6,500 feet, Balch Park offers 71 reservable campsites during its open season from May through October. The park also features a small museum honoring the region’s original inhabitants, and is a popular spot for fishing, hiking, birdwatching, and rock climbing.

Voting for The Fresno Bee’s “Best in Central California” awards is open through March 6, 2026. Those wishing to support Balch Park can cast their vote by visiting www.votebocc.com then “Things to Do”, then “RV/Campground”, and choosing Balch Park. Voting is limited to once per day.