Randy Villegas announces town hall tour through California’s 22nd Congressional District

Randy Villegas is announcing a series of town halls to hear from voters across California’s 22nd Congressional District; the tour will include stops in Kern, Tulare, and Fresno counties. Villegas is the only CA-22 candidate who has announced public, in-person town hall events; the incumbent, Rep. David Valadao, has not held an in-person public town hall since being re-elected.

“Families in the Central Valley are struggling with everything from rising costs to masked federal agents wreaking havoc in our communities. Anyone who wants the honor of representing this district should be able to face voters and hear directly about their concerns,” said Villegas. “The fact that our incumbent has time to meet with his corporate donors but can’t face his own constituents shows us what a coward he is. If he is going to vote to take health care away from tens of thousands of us, he should at least be willing to meet with voters and explain why he is prioritizing his corporate sponsors over us. ”

The stops on the tour are as follows:

Tuesday, February 24th at 5 pm (Kern County) – Salon Juarez, 815 E 18th St, Bakersfield, CA 93305

Sunday, March 15th at 2 pm (Tulare County) – Roox Agency, 127 E Tulare Ave, Tulare, CA 93274 – Sponsored by Tulare and Kings County Democratic Central Committees

TBD (Fresno County) – Location TBD

Randy Villegas is a Central Valley native, auto repair shop owner, and a community college professor. Growing up in a working-class immigrant family, Randy worked hard to help his parents make ends meet. Randy’s family relied on the crucial federal programs like WIC and Medicaid that are now in danger of being cut. Randy worked his way out of poverty through education and has dedicated his life to public service. As a local and school board trustee Randy has delivered for working families by standing up for the best interests of our children. As the only Latino and only Democrat on the school board, Randy has worked across the aisle to get things done. Now, Randy is running for Congress to stand up for other hard-working families who he sees falling through the cracks on David Valadao’s watch. Find out more at: www.villegasforcongress.com.