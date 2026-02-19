Porterville College to host expert panel on end-of-life care and hospice philosophy

As part of its ongoing Cultural Historical Awareness Program (CHAP), Porterville College will host an insightful panel discussion titled “Death and Dying: The Role of Hospice” on February 24, 2026. The event will take place at 7:00 PM in the PC Forum.

The presentation features a multidisciplinary team from Bristol Hospice who will provide a holistic look at end-of-life care. The discussion is designed to go beyond the physical aspects of medical care, addressing the emotional, psychological, and spiritual needs of both the patient and their support system.

Panelists and Perspectives

The panel includes a diverse group of professionals dedicated to comfort-focused care. Jennifer Franco, Hospice Liaison, serves as the primary contact for families and focuses on community education regarding the transition from curative to comfort measures.

Richard Freitas, LCSW, is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who assists families in navigating the dynamics and coping mechanisms associated with the end-of-life process. Vicente Pacheco, RN Clinical Supervisor, will address common misconceptions about hospice and the clinical criteria for receiving services. Finally, Thomas Olson, Spiritual Advisor, is a pastor who provides spiritual support and comfort to patients and their loved ones through various stages of transition.

This event is FREE and open to students, faculty, and the public. It offers a unique opportunity to understand the philosophy of hospice and the resources available to the community when facing difficult life transitions.

For more information on the CHAP program at PC, you can visit the CHAP Web Site at https://www.portervillecollege.edu/about-pc/chap/index.html or contact CHAP Coordinator Leslie Keele at [email protected].