Leadership transition announced at Tulare County Farm Bureau

After nearly 20 years of dedicated leadership, the Tulare County Farm Bureau announces that its Executive Director, Tricia Stever Blattler will step down from her role effective July 1, 2026.

Following thoughtful reflection, she shared her decision with the Board of Directors earlier this month, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve and confidence in the organization’s future. While not an easy decision, she believes the transition will allow space for renewed vision and continued growth for the organization and its members.

Serving as Executive Director over 19 years – and as part of the Farm Bureau family for 26 years – she describes her tenure as the greatest honor of her professional life. What began as a role quickly became a calling, rooted in deep respect for agriculture, the stewards of the land, and the communities that depend on them.

Her connection to Tulare County agriculture long predates her leadership role. As a young adult shaped by 4-H and FFA programs, she was inspired by advisors who instilled values of leadership, service, and stewardship. Supported in part by local agricultural scholarship aid to pursue her college education, she ultimately returned home to serve the very community that invested in her. That full-circle journey was, in her words, both humbling and deeply meaningful.

During her tenure as Executive Director, Tulare County Farm Bureau earned every major award a Farm Bureau organization can receive and gained recognition locally, statewide and nationally for excellence in agricultural education, policy advocacy, leadership development, volunteer engagement, and public outreach. These accomplishments reflect the collective dedication of Stever Blattler, and countless board members, staff, volunteers, and the hardworking farmers and ranchers of Tulare County.

Board leadership expressed profound appreciation for her steady guidance and passionate advocacy. “Her leadership has strengthened our organization in measurable and lasting ways,” said Zack Stuller, TCFB President. “She has been a tireless champion for agriculture and a trusted partner to our members. Her integrity, compassion, and commitment have left an enduring mark on this organization and our community.”

Stever Blattler stated, “I have had the privilege of working alongside extraordinary leaders, visionary board members, dedicated staff, and some of the most hardworking and principled farmers and ranchers anywhere.”

As the transition approaches, she has committed to working closely with the Board of Directors to ensure an organized and thoughtful succession process. Over the coming months, her priority will be to position the organization for continued strength, stability, and success long after her departure.

“I am profoundly grateful for the trust placed in me, the opportunity to grow as a leader, and the countless relationships built along the way,” she shared. “It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve this organization and the agricultural community it represents.”

The Tulare County Farm Bureau will announce additional transition details in the coming months.