Arts Visalia presents art of Ruth Soderlund, Nancy Youdelman, and The Abnormal Coven

Be a part of Women’s History Month this March by exploring the art of Ruth Soderlund, Nancy Youdelman, and The Abnormal Coven. Fresno-based community activist and multi-disciplinary artist Ruth Soderlund has partnered with internationally represented Feminist Art Program artist Nancy Youdelman to present a contemplative multi-media exploration of the intimate connections women have to the various material objects of their daily lives. Also on display will be the collective work “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Canvas” by The Abnormal Coven. The exhibition runs March 5 – 29, 2026. A free Opening Reception will take place on Friday, March 6 with extended gallery hours 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Meet the artist Ruth Soderlund during a free artist talk on Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 pm. Check out a book reading and signing by the local authors of the Tulare Kings Writers club on Saturday March 21 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Visit Arts Visalia during the Arts Consortium’s South Valley Art Tour on March 28-29 with special hours of 10:00 am – 5:30 pm. The final day of the South Valley Art Tour will feature a special Artist Panel discussion by members of The Abnormal Coven on Sunday March 29 between 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

Continue your artistic exploration this April with the immersive microbiome sculptures of Bay Area artist Cheryl Coon and the thoughtful reconsiderations of discarded cigarette boxes turned landscape paintings by Fresno based artist Angel Lesnikowski. The exhibitions will run from April 2 – 25, 2026. A free Opening Reception will take place on Friday, April 3 with extended gallery hours 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Meet the Artists during a free Artist Talk on Saturday April 4 starting at 2:00 pm.

Art workshops for kids, teens, and adults are available at Arts Visalia. Enrollment and class information can be found online at artsvisalia.org or stop by during our open hours.

Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m.

