World Ag Expo opens next week in Tulare, CA

World Ag Expo, the world’s largest annual outdoor agricultural exposition, will open its gates next week at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. The show looks to welcome thousands of attendees from around the world for three days of innovation, education, and networking.

Now in its 59th year, World Ag Expo continues to bring together growers, exhibitors, and industry leaders, showcasing the latest in agriculture across 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space with an average of over 1,200 exhibitors.

The excitement kicks off on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. with the Opening Ceremonies, which will feature Luke J. Lindberg, Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), who will provide remarks. The ceremony will also highlight the winners of the Top-10 New Products Competition sponsored by F3 Innovate, and the recipients of the “We Believe in Growing” scholarship, sponsored by Coast Counties Peterbilt.

This year’s World Ag Expo will also recognize the International Year of the Woman Farmer, celebrating the vital role women play in agriculture worldwide. Programming will be featured in the Women’s Conference Pavilion sponsored by Bank of America. Sessions will focus on leadership, innovation, and women in the field.

A highlighted session on Tuesday afternoon will celebrate women working throughout agriculture in the Golden State with remarks from California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross. Additional programming includes a panel discussion featuring women business leaders from around the world discussing how artificial intelligence is changing ag today. The full schedule can be viewed at https://bit.ly/waewomen.

“World Ag Expo continues to be the place where the agriculture community comes together,” said Ron Clark, 2026 World Ag Expo Chairman. “ We are excited for this year’s show and are looking forward to welcoming guests from around the world to Tulare.”

World Ag Expo opens Tuesday, February 10, and runs through Thursday, February 12. Attendees can enjoy daily seminars, demonstrations, networking opportunities, and more. For a full schedule of events, additional show information, or to purchase tickets for the 2026 World Ag Expo, visit www.worldagexpo.com.

To sign up for email updates and discount codes, go to https://bit.ly/WAEEmailList.