Visalia Unified shares Year 1 Biannual Strategic Plan report

Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) has released its Strategic Plan: Year 1 Biannual Report, marking an important milestone in the district’s long-term commitment to student success and continuous growth.

The report provides the community with a transparent update on progress made during the first half of Year 1 of the district’s Strategic Plan, “Visalia Unified Forward 2030: A Community Driven Blueprint for the Future,” that aligns district resources towards the shared mission of Every Student Learning Every Day.”

A key feature of the report is the use of four progress indicator metrics, which Visalia Unified will use throughout the life of the Strategic Plan. These indicators reflect where each strategic action currently sits along the improvement process – from research and design to implementation and monitoring. The four-step process creates clarity, consistency, and accountability across the organization and community as a whole.

“These progress indicators are designed to help our community understand not just what we are working on, but where the work currently stands,” said Superintendent Kirk Shrum. “When an action is implemented, we can confirm with confidence that the work has been completed with integrity.”

Guided by three themes – High Expectations, High Achievement (Theme 1); Empowering Students, Engaging Families & the Community (Theme 2); Organizational Efficiency & Effectiveness (Theme 3), Visalia Unified has focused its early efforts on strengthening system, preparing schools for success, and aligning districtwide practices to better serve students, families, and staff.

“This biannual report reflects the intentional work happening across our district to turn our collective vision into action,” said Superintendent Kirk Shrum. “While this is just the beginning of our Strategic Plan journey, I hope our community is just as encouraged as I am in our District’s momentum.”

Highlights included in the report include:

Designed and implemented 1.A.1.2, balanced instructional models, ensuring aligned focus across campuses with academics, sports, and visual and performing arts.

Established and implemented a unified communication platform and protocols for reaching families through action item 2.D.1.1.

Designed and implemented the public financial dashboard for public accountability.

16 actions have been implemented in the 2025-2026 school year through action item 3.A.2.1.

Nearly 50% or more of all action items in each theme are in the research and design phase.

The next biannual report will be shared with the board at the June 11th board meeting. Reports can be found on the District website at https://www.vusd.org/forward-2030/strategic-plan