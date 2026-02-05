Visalia Chamber unveils bold new format for IMPACT Leadership Conference

The Visalia Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce IMPACT Leadership Conference 2026, a reimagined leadership experience designed to energize, inspire, and equip today’s leaders with practical tools for immediate impact.

This year’s IMPACT Conference introduces an innovative one-room format featuring a dynamic opening keynote, high-energy 30-minute “Spark Sessions,” and intentional moments for connection throughout the day. The new design eliminates breakout-room fatigue and keeps all attendees engaged in a shared, fast-paced learning experience.

“At IMPACT, our goal has always been to invest in leaders at every stage,” said Jena Rodriguez, Visalia Chamber CEO. “This new format reflects how people learn best today—focused, engaging, and action-oriented.”

IMPACT 2026 will feature nationally recognized keynote speaker Violet Rainwater, whose powerful talk, Elevate to Dominate, blends raw storytelling with neuroscience to help leaders break free from burnout, anxiety, and limiting patterns.

Attendees will also experience Spark Sessions led by local and regional experts covering topics such as leadership styles, delegation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration.

The conference will bring together business owners, nonprofit leaders, professionals, and emerging leaders from across the Central Valley for a day of inspiration, collaboration, and actionable insight.

Event Details:

Date: March 19th, 2026

Location: The Hyde (3200 W Mineral King Ave, Visalia, CA 93291)

Tickets: visaliachamber.org/impact

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, visit visaliachamber.org/impact or contact the Visalia Chamber of Commerce.