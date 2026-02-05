Valentine’s Day pop-up event to be held at Tulare River Parkway

A Valentine’s Day event, to be held from 10am to 2pm, will feature food and craft vendors, free bike helmets and bike safety lights, decorated gardens, and informational booths.

The gardens will be decorated for Valentine’s Day. Visitors are encouraged to take selfies and family pictures. There are 32 native plant gardens in this City of Porterville public park. The gardens are planted and maintained by community garden adopters.

The event will feature food and craft vendors along with commercial and non-profit information booths. We are very excited that Tulare County Association of Governments will be fitting and distributing kids bike helmets free of charge.

The event is located along the Tule River Parkway west of Jaye Street. Enter the parking lot from south bound Jaye Street. The entrance is at the south end of the Tule River Bridge. Look for the green and white sign that reads Tule River Parkway. This is a community event and is free and open to the public.

The garden adopters work in their gardens each Saturday and Sunday from 8 till noon. Come out any day and see the gardens and enjoy the bird song. These California native plant gardens include many benches and a drinking fountain. The gardens are open year-round. The east end of the Tule River Parkway is Fallen Hero’s Park. The paved path travels west to highway 65 then continues along the highway and ends at the intersection of S. Indiana and W. Vandalia.

The Tule River Parkway Native Plant Gardens project is supported and maintained by the Tule River Parkway Association, a local environmental non-profit organization. Contact Cathy Capone for more information.