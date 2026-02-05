Porterville Armory emergency shelter closing at the end of February

The Porterville Armory, which has served as an emergency shelter since the 2023 flood disaster by providing temporary housing and basic services for displaced individuals and families will be closing at the end of February. As part of the Fiscal Year 2025/2026 budget process, the Porterville City Council approved the remaining one-time General Fund allocation of $367,398 to continue Armory shelter operations as part of the City’s planned transition away from Armory-based emergency sheltering.

At the December 16, 2025 City Council meeting, City staff presented an informational update outlining plans to close the Emergency Shelter in mid-January, consistent with prior Council direction but after further discussion, postponed the closure which has now been set to the end of February.

In preparation for the anticipated closure, City staff explored opportunities to secure external funding to extend shelter operations beyond the current fiscal year. This review included an evaluation of Behavioral Health Bridge Housing (BHBH) funding and consultation with county staff familiar with the program. After assessing eligibility and program requirements, it was determined that the Armory was not an appropriate or cost-effective candidate for BHBH funding. Factors included the Armory’s temporary layout, lack of designated year-round beds, and the substantial capital and operational investments that would be required to convert the facility into a compliant bridge housing site. As a result, no feasible or sustainable external funding source was identified to continue Armory operations beyond the budgeted period.

As the closure approaches, the City is actively transitioning individuals through its Family Reunification Program. This program assists eligible individuals in reconnecting with confirmed family support systems, reducing reliance on congregate emergency shelter while promoting longer-term housing stability when reunification can be safely achieved.

In addition to local shelter planning, recent federal housing policy developments are presenting challenges for regional service providers. Local housing partners have indicated that federal funding competitions this year may not recommend renewal of Porterville-based Housing First Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) programs. These programs currently serve residents with disabilities who may be at risk of returning to homelessness if funding is reduced.

At the same time, federal guidance is encouraging a shift away from PSH toward Transitional Housing (TH) models, which require structured programming and mandatory participation in services and work-related activities. These requirements differ significantly from the Housing First approach used by the City and its partners and limit the City’s ability to provide matching or supplemental funding. Local providers also face limited time and resources to redesign existing PSH programs to meet TH requirements.

If federal funding is not secured, Porterville residents may experience reduced access to supportive housing options at the same time the Armory Emergency Shelter is closing.

City staff will continue to monitor regional and federal developments and will coordinate closely with local service agencies and Tulare County to support individuals impacted by these changes. The City remains committed to working collaboratively with community partners to pursue sustainable housing solutions and provide support to residents in need.