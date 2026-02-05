Lindsay Arts announces annual judged art show

Lindsay Arts is proud to present this year’s Judged Art Show, open to adult and college-aged artists from throughout the Central Valley. The exhibition will be held in the main gallery and will feature an Open Show welcoming artwork across multiple mediums.

Entries will be judged on technique, originality, and creativity, with ribbons awarded to outstanding works. The Best of Show winner in the Open Division will also receive an additional $100 award.

Artists are invited to submit their artwork on Friday and Saturday, April 3 & 4, from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m.

A reception for the artists will take place on Friday, April 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., featuring the Orange Blossom Queen and her Court, as well as the Honored Couple from the Lindsay community. Guests will enjoy refreshments during the evening. The event is free and open to the public.

The show will be hosted by Lindsay Arts and the Lindsay Cultural Arts Council (LCAC) at the Lindsay Museum & Gallery, located at 165 North Gale Hill Avenue, Lindsay. The exhibition will open Friday, April 17, and run through Friday, May 1, 2026, with gallery hours on Fridays from Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Whether you paint, sculpt, draw, photograph, or work in mixed media, this Open Show is an opportunity to share your vision, connect with fellow artists, and be part of a long-standing community celebration. Creativity is encouraged, inspiration is everywhere, and everyone is welcome.

For guidelines or additional information, contact us at [email protected] or call (559)359-6393.