Don’t miss a thing in the South Valley with Donna’s Calendar of Events!

Live Theater

The Barn Theater is showing an original family-friendly comedy, “Writer’s Block,” about a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer trying to overcome his writer’s block. Runs Jan. 23-Feb. 7 at 42 S. Plano, Porterville. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

The Icehouse Theatre presents “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” Jan. 30-Feb. 8. JJ Pestano plays nine characters in a one-man show about a detective investigating the sudden disappearance of a flamboyant 14-year-old in the Jersey Shore. 410 E. Race. 559 734-3900 or Facebook: Visalia Players at the Icehouse

Green Acres Little Theater’s spring show is “Something Rotten,” a comedy about two playwrights trying to escape the shadow of Williams Shakespeare. Runs Feb. 5-7 at Rotary Theatre, 330 S. Dollner, Visalia. 559 730-7671. Tickets: www.greenacreslittletheater.ludus.com

Encore Theatre presents “Rent,” a powerful rock musical that follows struggling artists in NYC against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis, Feb. 7-21. 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org

The Enchanted Playhouse puts on “Peter Pan,” the fairy tale of the boy who never wants to grow up, Feb. 13-22 at El Diamante High School, 5100 W. Whitendale, Visalia. www.enchantedplayhouse.net

Art shows

Arts Visalia features the delightful fusion of interactive art and picture book illustration by Merry Miller-Gass, children’s book illustrator, in February. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium displays fun ways to see and hear poetry by Michael Jasso, the Art Consortium’s Artist of the Year. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery is showing large line drawings featuring Japanese and African figures all created on the iPhone by Rene Luna during First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia in January and February, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Gallery hosts “Changing Conditions,” art by COS alumni Marty Azevedo and David Hicks through March 6. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays 10-4 and Fridays by appointment. Kaweah Building, Room 214 (downstairs) at the corner of Meadow Lane and Mooney. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

College of the Sequoias Learning Resource Center is showing “Instability,” works by Eric Zeigler an Aaron Ellison through Feb. 20. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10-2. LRC Gallery, Lodgepole Building. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

The Oval Gallery is featuring Diego Ortega, who is showcasing some of his favorite portraits taken on a Polaroid Big Shot. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum hosts its “Varied Impressions” art show in January Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum has on display “Vintage Vogue: Retrospective of Women’s Fashion” from the late 1800s, January through March 28. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter) is showing “Beneath the Surface,” a group exhibit featuring Visalia abstract artist Kristine Vogt, from Jan. 24-March 29. 125 South B. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Lindsay Museum & Gallery shows “The Great Circle Dance: The Visionary Paintings of Bonnie Brisbee” using symbolic imagery and a dream-driven process from Jan. 10-Feb. 6. Open Fridays 12-4 p.m. 165 N. Gale Hill Ave. www.lindsayarts.com

New gallery in Springville. The Pierpoint Bar & Grill & Gallery is showing “Heaven in the Sierras” by local photographer Trish Logan through Jan. 31. Open 10-6 daily. 801 Highway 190, Springville. 559 483-9110 or [email protected]

Events by date

Thursday, Feb. 5

Artists’ talk by Marty Azevedo and David Hicks, who are showing “Changing Conditions” at the College of the Sequoias Gallery, at 11:15 a.m., followed by a reception from 12-2. Kaweah Building, Room 214 (downstairs) at the corner of Meadow Lane and Mooney. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

Friday, Feb. 6

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Galentine’s Day Brunch for gals 50 and better at 9:30 a.m. at the Visalia Senior Center, 310 N. Locust. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Saturday, Feb. 7

1 st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com

Meet the artist and book signing from 2-4 p.m. with Merry Miller-Gass, children's book illustrator, whose art is on display at Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak. 559 739-0905 or artsvisalia.org

Moonlight Revelry Ball from 4-11 p.m. features fantasy vendor market, live portrait painting, book signing, make 'n take and sit-down dinner. Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Moonlight Revelry Ball from 4-11 p.m. features fantasy vendor market, live portrait painting, book signing, make ‘n take and sit-down dinner. Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia. visitvisalia.org/calendar

“Pretty Woman” (1990) starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere is shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Sunday, Feb. 8

Galentine’s Day Brunch at 11 a.m. at the Hyde, 3200 Mineral King, Visalia, with mimosas and a complimentary glass to paint as a memento. Eventbrite: Galentine’s Brunch

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Dessert Walk in Downtown Visalia from 5-8 p.m. Get sweet treats from participating restaurants and shops. Then enjoy a free movie, “10 Things I Hate about You,” at the Fox Theatre. Tickets: downtownvisalia.com

Tulare County Voices at 210 will have a panel discussion on the middle class housing squeeze in Visalia at 7 p.m. 210 W. Center, Visalia

Feb. 10-12

World Ag Expo, the largest annual agriculture show in the world with over 1,200 exhibitors of cutting-edge technology and equipment. 4500 S. Laspina, Tulare. worldagexpo.com

Friday, Feb. 13

Valentine’s Day Market at the Farmer’s Market from 8-11:30 a.m. Kids’ corner, photo ops, fresh flowers. Behind the courthouse at 2231 W. Main, Visalia. Facebook: Valentine’s Market

“Valentine’s Day” (2010) movie about residents experiencing the highs and lows of living during a single day, will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Mariachi Festival at 7 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre featuring Leyendas del Mariachi with members of famous mariachi groups and Ballet Folklorico. 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, Feb. 14

Make Valentine cards with Merry Miller-Gass, children’s book illustrator and featured artist at Arts Visalia, at 1 p.m. Free for all ages. Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or artsvisalia.org

Sunday, Feb. 15

Victorian era murder mystery: Who Murdered My Valentine at 4 p.m. at the Historic JD Hyde Inn, 513 N. Encina, Visalia. With multi-course meal. Dress in Victorian style. 559 372-9232 or visitvisalia.org/calendar

Monday, Feb. 16

CACHE Chats: Tales of Exeter and Beyond this quarter features “The Merrymans of Marinette: the men who bankrolled Exeter’s citrus boom” at 7 p.m. Center for Arts, Culture & History, 125 South B, Exeter. cach-exeter.org/events

Free entry into Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in honor of Presidents’ Day. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Thursday, Feb. 19

The Tulare Library Book Club will discuss “The Lion Woman of Tehran” by Marjan Kamali at 6:30 p.m. at Howie & Son’s Pizza, 2440 S. Mooney. Books are available at the Visalia Library. 559 713-2703

Monday, Feb. 23