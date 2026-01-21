Every Story Counts… A week in the life of your public Library: Tulare County Library wants to hear how and why YOU use your Library

Every Story Counts is a statewide initiative to capture data, stories and photos about how and why Californians use their local public Libraries. During the week of January 25–31, 2026 Tulare County Library will join Libraries across California to ask Californians to share their stories about visiting their Library. Just fill in a short survey to let us know your story.

Access the online survey in both English and Spanish through linktr.ee/TulareCountyLibrary. For the Spanish survey navigate to the upper right to click on the drop-down menu to select “Español”. Also, starting Tuesday, January 27, 2026 visit one of our 17 Library Branches or the Literacy Center to obtain a paper survey in English or Spanish instead.

Public Libraries across California serve all California communities by delivering essential services and trusted information. California’s 188 library jurisdictions, make up of 1,127 individual local Libraries.

“Tulare County Library staff work hard to provide our communities a wide range of information, programs, and services,” said County Librarian Darla Wegener. “This survey provides a way to know more about how and why our communities use the Library, and hear from the patrons directly about their own Library experiences.”

“We all know the value of Public Libraries and the strong return on investment they provide.” said Greg Lucas, California State Librarian. “Every Story Counts will help us create a more complete picture of the extraordinary range of activities that happen in Libraries across the state.”

During the Week of January 25 – 31, 2026 the Tulare County Library staff plan to capture photos and videos of Library programs and services, and we encourage patrons to share their own Library stories. Whether bringing a child to storytime, attending a special program, using the Library computers, checking out items from books to stargazing and birdwatching kits, asking a question, or many of the other things you can do at the Library, we want to hear about it!

Along with Public Libraries everywhere, Tulare County Library thanks you for your valuable insight on our programs and services that we provide to our community.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, a literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, online www.tularecountylibrary.org,