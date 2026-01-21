Donna’s Calendar of Events

Live Theater

Lindsay Community Theater hosts Lindsay High School’s “Hadestown Teen Edition” Jan. 16-25. A musical with a blend of blues, jazz, Dixieland and folk music retelling the Greek mythology tale of Orpheus and Eurydice about love, loss and systems that trap us. 190 N. Elmwood. 559 284-2223 or www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com

The Barn Theater is showing an original family-friendly comedy, “Writer’s Block,”

about a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer trying to overcome his writer’s block. Runs Jan. 23-Feb. 7 at 42 S. Plano, Porterville. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

The Icehouse Theatre presents “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” Jan. 30-Feb. 8. JJ Pestano plays 12 characters in a one-man show about a 14-year-old gay boy who disappears after being bullied. 410 E. Race. 559 734-3900 or Facebook: Visalia Players at the Icehouse

Encore Theatre presents “Rent,” a powerful rock musical that follows struggling artists in NYC against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis, Feb. 7-21. 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org

Art shows

Arts Visalia is showing stone, wood and drawings by Mark Robinson over his long career in January. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium is showing ceramics by Antonio Cuellar painted by professional tattoo artists for one-of-a-kind art. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery is showing line drawings featuring Japanese and African figures all created on the iPhone by Rene Luna during First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia in January and February, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

The Oval Gallery is featuring prints and ceramics by local artists Erik Rodriguez and Simone and Sol Vesner. Plus the Oval’s annual 2026 calendar making. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum hosts its “Varied Impressions” art show in January Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter) is showing “Beneath the Surface,” a group exhibit featuring Visalia abstract artist Kristine Vogt, from Jan. 24-March 29. 125 South B. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Lindsay Museum & Gallery shows “The Great Circle Dance: The Visionary Paintings of Bonnie Brisbee” using symbolic imagery and a dream-driven process from Jan. 10-Feb. 6. Open Fridays 12-4 p.m. 165 N. Gale Hill Ave. www.lindsayarts.com

New gallery in Springville. The Pierpoint Bar & Grill & Gallery is showing “Heaven in the Sierras” by local photographer Trish Logan through Jan. 31. Open 10-6 daily. 801 Highway 190, Springville. 559 483-9110 or [email protected]

Events by date

Friday, Jan. 23

“A Night of Comedy” featuring Amy Shuklian at 7 p.m. at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. Rate PG13. Facebook: Visalia players at the Ice House Theatre

Saturday, Jan. 24

“One of these Nights: Songs of the Eagles” is on stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Opening reception for “Beneath the Surface,” a group exhibit featuring Visalia abstract artist Kristine Vogt, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter), 125 South B. 559 592-5900 or cach-exeter.org

Reception and curator talk from 4-7 p.m. for “The Great Circle Dance: The Visionary Paintings of Bonnie Brisbee” discussing her symbolic imagery and dream-driven process. Lindsay Museum and Gallery, 165 N. Gale Hill Ave. lindsayarts.com

Jan. 30-Feb. 1

Visalia Home and Patio Springfest features over 300 exhibits plus kids’ activities at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia. visaliahomeshows.com

Saturday, Jan. 31

The State Street Ballet joins the Sequoia Symphony to perform Act 1 of the “Romeo and Juliet” ballet by Tchaikovsky at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 732-8600 or sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com

Visalia Toy-Anime-Comic Con from 11-4 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 609 W. Center. Costume contest. Collectibles and cards. Facebook: Visalia Toy-Anime

Friday, Feb. 6

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Saturday, Feb. 7

1 st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com

Moonlight Revelry Ball from 4-11 p.m. features fantasy vendor market, live portrait painting, book signing, make 'n take and sit-down dinner. Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia. visitvisalia.org/calendar

“Pretty Woman” (1990) starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere is shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Sunday, Feb. 8

Galentine’s Day Brunch at 11 a.m. at the Hyde, 3200 Mineral King, Visalia, with mimosas and a complimentary glass to paint as a momento. Eventbrite: Galentine’s Brunch

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Dessert Walk in Downtown Visalia from 5-8 p.m. Get sweet treats from participating restaurants and shops. Then enjoy a free movie at the Fox Theatre. Tickets: downtownvisalia.com

Feb. 10-12

World Ag Expo, the largest annual agriculture show in the world with over 1,200 exhibitors of cutting-edge technology and equipment. 4500 S. Laspina, Tulare. worldagexpo.com

Friday, Feb. 13

“Valentine’s Day” (2010) about residents experiencing the highs and lows of living during a single day, will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Mariachi Festival at 7 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre featuring Leyendas del Mariachi with members of famous mariachi groups and Ballet Folklorico. 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Monday, Feb. 16

CACHE Chats: Tales of Exeter and Beyond this quarter features “The Merrymans of Marinette: the men who bankrolled Exeter’s citrus boom” at 7 p.m. Center for Arts, Culture & History, 125 South B, Exeter. cach-exeter.org/events

