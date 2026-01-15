Westlands Water District statement on California declared drought free

California being declared ‘drought-free’ is welcome news, but it is also a clear reminder of how volatile and unpredictable our weather has become. What is mission critical is creating a reliable water supply by managing, capturing, and storing water, regardless of whether the year is wet or dry.

The way we manage our water is vital, whether during wet or dry periods. Even in wet years, California’s family farmers have received low initial water allocations, leading to increased groundwater pumping while significant volumes of water flow out to the ocean. If drought resilience is truly the goal, we need early, strong, and reliable allocations—because every drop counts—paired with the flexibility to move water through the system and store it when it is available and environmentally appropriate to do so.

We are cautiously optimistic this year. While snowpack remains below average, Action 5 and recent updates to plans and permits provide new flexibility to capture and store water. That progress underscores what is possible when policy aligns with science and data.

To build real drought resilience, California must act with urgency in wet years, not just react in dry ones. That means continued investment in infrastructure, storage, and operational flexibility so we can capture water when nature provides it, and ensure it is available when the next dry period inevitably arrives.