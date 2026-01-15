Visalia Unified receives ASBO Meritorious Budget Award for 2025-26

Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) recently received the prestigious Meritorious Budget Award (MBA) from the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO). The award was earned for the 2025-2026 fiscal year and marks a significant milestone in VUSD’s ongoing efforts for clear, transparent, and high-quality budget presentation, reinforcing its dedication to responsible financial stewardship.

In addition, Visalia Unified engaged students in the budget process by hosting a districtwide drawing contest to adopt a cover for the adopted budget. The selected artwork was created by Remmy Wright, an 8th-grade student at Green Acres Middle School, reflecting a commitment to student voice in all aspects of the district.

ASBO International’s MBA program sets the standard for excellence in school budget development and communication. This is the highest distinction possible, and to receive it, school districts must submit documents for rigorous peer review and are evaluated against a criteria with valuable feedback.

An effective school budget is more than just numbers—it’s a vital tool for building trust and engaging the community,” said Jim Rowan, CAE, SFO, Executive Director of ASBO International. “The Meritorious Budget Award recognizes districts like Visalia Unified School District that prioritize financial clarity and accountability. We commend their dedication to upholding nationally recognized budget presentation standards.”

“We know that financial transparency is vital to building trust with our community,” said Superintendent Shrum. “This distinction is a result of intentional work over the last few years on presenting a clear and accurate budget to our Board and community. I am proud of our commitment and growth in earning this distinction.”

In previous years, Visalia Unified received the Pathway to the MBA, and now joins a handful of California districts receiving the highly selective MBA award. Receiving the MBA reflects the District’s steady progress and dedication to learning through accountability on behalf of staff, students, and the community.

Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is the 32nd largest district in California serving over 32,000 students in preschool to adult at 56 locations, including 42 schools and several administrative buildings that house a community library, a family resource center, a bus transportation hub, and much more.