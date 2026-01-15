Porterville moves forward with public library

The Porterville City Council has approved plans for a new 16,765 square foot library. The construction of the brand-new library is an important milestone in a journey that began years ago and reflects the community’s resilience, vision, and commitment to learning.

Planning for a new, modern library began in 2017, when the need to replace the aging facility and expand services for residents of all ages was recognized. That vision took on new urgency after the tragic 2020 fire that destroyed the original library building. Since then, the City has worked diligently to maintain library services through a temporary location while pursuing funding, refining designs, and planning a facility that will serve Porterville for generations to come.

Through strong advocacy, the City secured $7.26 million in state funding from the California State Library’s Building Forward Library Infrastructure Program—one of the largest single investments in Porterville’s library system. Additional insurance proceeds from the fire have supported temporary operations, design efforts, and recovery work, allowing the project to move forward responsibly.

After extensive collaboration with Paul Halajian Architects, City staff, and the Library Facility Planning Committee, the City Council has reaffirmed its commitment to constructing the new library at the originally identified site. The updated design proposes a 16,765 square-foot, modern public library with dedicated spaces for children, teens, adults, and staff—carefully designed to maximize visibility, functionality, and flexibility for future growth.

With a recommended total project budget of $22 million, the plan balances fiscal responsibility with the community’s long-term needs. Moving forward now helps avoid rising construction costs, protects critical grant funding, and keeps momentum strong.

While future expansion remains possible as additional funding becomes available, the City is focused on delivering a practical, high-quality library that meets today’s needs while laying the foundation for tomorrow. The City looks forward to continuing this exciting journey with the community and sharing updates as the project advances.