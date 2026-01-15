Arts Visalia presents: Beyond the Book: The Art of Picture Book Illustration by Merry Miller-Gass

Bring the whole family to Arts Visalia for a fun-filled February with the interactive illustrative art of Merry Miller-Gass. Explore the art behind two of Merry’s new children’s books, “No Love Potion” written by Christina Shawn and “Duck, Duck, Groove” written by Jeanette Fazarri Jones. An opening reception will be held on Friday, February 6 from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm with no host refreshments by Thieving Crow Kettle Corn and Quererte, La Cocina del Pueblo. Meet the illustrator herself on Saturday February 7 during a free Artist Talk and Book Signing starting at 2:00 pm. All ages can get creative with Merry Miller-Gass on Saturday, February 14th between 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm for a Free interactive Family Art Day where she will guide you in making your own Valentine’s Day Cards inspired by her illustrations in “No Love Potion.” The whole family is invited to create art and learn about our upcoming Youth Art Classes. The exhibition will run February 5 – 28, 2026.

Be a part of Women’s History Month this March by exploring the art of Ruth Soderlund, Nancy Youdelman, and the Abnormal Coven. Fresno-based community activist and multi-disciplinary artist Ruth Soderlund has partnered with internationally represented Feminist Art Program artist Nancy Youdelman to present a contemplative multi-media exploration of the intimate connections women have to the various material objects of their daily lives. Also on display will be the collective work “The Sisterhood of the Travelling Canvas” by the Abnormal Coven. The exhibition runs March 5 – 29, 2206. A free Opening Reception will take place on Friday, March 6 with extended gallery hours 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Meet the artists during a free artist talk on Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 pm. Visit Arts Visalia during the Arts Consortium’s South Valley Art Tour on March 28-29 with special hours of 10:00 am – 5:30 pm.