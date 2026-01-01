Kaweah Health earns high performing status in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Maternity Care hospital rankings

Kaweah Health has again been recognized as a High Performing Maternity Care Hospital in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Out of more than 900 hospitals surveyed, Kaweah Health placed among the top hospitals providing exceptional maternity care. The U.S. News evaluation assessed critical measures including C-section rates, newborn complication rates, breastfeeding support, and adherence to birthing-friendly practices.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our maternal care teams to surround new mothers with compassionate, expert care as we welcome more than 4,000 babies each year,” said Rhonda Quinones, Kaweah Health Director of Maternal Child Health. “We are proud to be recognized for providing mothers with the attentive, supportive care they deserve during this profound life experience.”

The ranking highlights Kaweah Health’s performance across key healthcare metrics, including

Low rates of unexpected severe newborn complications

Optimal C-section delivery rates

High exclusive breast milk feeding rates

Commitment to birthing-friendly practices

Transparency in addressing healthcare disparities

U.S. News & World Report’s comprehensive evaluation provides valuable insights for expectant parents seeking top-quality maternity care.

About Kaweah Health

Kaweah Health, a publicly owned healthcare organization established in 1961, is the largest hospital in Tulare County, with services including a level III trauma center, rural health clinics, urgent care centers, a rehabilitation hospital, cancer center, long-term care facilities, and other specialty services. With more than 5,200 employees and a medical staff of about 670 professionals, Kaweah Health’s mission is to provide excellent and compassionate healthcare to the community, with a vision to be a world-class healthcare choice for life. For more information, visit KaweahHealth.org or follow Kaweah Health on Facebook, Instagram, or X.