CACHE to host diverse group exhibition

The Center for Art, Culture, and History—Exeter (CACHE) will be hosting an exhibition titled Beneath the Surface: Featuring Kristine Vogt and Acquired Works. It will feature the abstract paintings of Kristine Vogt and other selected artwork from CACHE’s collection. The exhibit will be on display from January 24 to March 29. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, January 24, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Kristine Vogt is a self-taught, local abstract artist. She was inspired to paint with acrylic and water after taking an online art class five years ago. Her technique continues to evolve as she finds inspiration from materials found in nature, including stones and wood. She primarily works with acrylic paints and water on raw canvas. Vogt uses a push and pull method between the water and acrylic paint while playing with the resistance of paint to the water. The friction between the water and paint creates an aesthetic pattern, and Vogt says the unexpected changes that take place during the drying process are the most exciting part of the experience.

“My paintings serve as quiet meditations—soft, fluid compositions shaped by earth tones and the natural movements of watercolor. Each piece becomes its own quiet landscape, encouraging viewers to slow down, soften, and rest. The artwork reflects an ongoing pursuit of stillness—a visual language built from subtle shifts, gentle transitions, and the grounding beauty found in simplicity,” says Vogt.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at www.cach-exeter.org.