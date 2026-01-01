559 Fights 120 presents new main event, co-main event slots

Following a breakout 2025 campaign that included the promotion’s first professional bouts and a landmark broadcast partnership with UFC Fight Pass, 559 Fights returns emphatically with 559 Fights 120 on January 9, 2025, live from Eagle Mountain Casino.

The event will stream exclusively on UFC Fight Pass, marking the first live broadcast under a new three-year agreement between the Central Valley–based promotion and the world’s premier combat sports platform. Moving forward, all professional 559 Fights events will air on UFC Fight Pass, further solidifying the promotion’s growing presence on the global MMA stage.

“It was a historic year for us, and we’re opening the New Year with a statement,” said 559 Fights CEO Jeremy Luchau. “There’s no bigger platform in the sport right now, and 559 Fights is proud to be delivering elite talent to UFC Fight Pass.”

Headlining the evening is a high-stakes showdown between Christian Avalos (8-1) of Parlier and Josh ‘Superglue’ Altum (7-3) of Texas City, Texas, in a matchup that pits California’s top lightweight against a dangerous out-of-state challenger.

“Avalos has established himself as one of the best fighters to ever come through our promotion,” Luchau said. “Josh Altum is exactly the type of opponent who brings out the best in champions — tough, experienced, and fearless.”

The co-main event features an electric clash between undefeated standout Chance Ikei (6-0) of Phoenix and fan-favorite finisher Corvan Allen (7-3) of San Bernardino.

“This is a fight fans have been asking for,” Luchau said. “Ikei’s momentum is undeniable, and Allen never disappoints. This one has fireworks written all over it.”

Anchoring the card is a compelling featured bout as undefeated rising star Shane Collins (5-0) of Huntington Beach takes on America Canyon’s Israel Delgado (4-4) in a pivotal matchup.

“Shane Collins continues to prove he’s one of the top prospects in the country,” Luchau said. “Israel Delgado is a tough, seasoned competitor who’s hungry to make a statement. This fight is a major test and a can’t-miss moment on the card.”

Adding to the spectacle, former UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso returns to Eagle Mountain Casino as a special co-host, joined by reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van. The appearance continues 559 Fights’ tradition of bringing elite UFC talent to the Central Valley, following previous guest appearances by Raul Rosas Jr. and Youssef Zalal.

Grasso and Van will participate in community events throughout fight week and host a post-fight meet-and-greet, giving fans a rare opportunity to engage with UFC champions up close.

**A rib injury to Brock Dias forced him to withdraw from the previously scheduled main event, bumping up Christian Avalos/Josh Altum to the main event and Chance Ikei/Corvan Allen to the co-main. Shane Collins will now be the featured fight of the evening.**

Tickets start at $65 and are available now at 559Fights.com and through the Eagle Mountain Casino Box Office.