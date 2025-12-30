Donna Orosco’s Calendar of Events for the New Year!!

Live Theater

Lindsay Community Theater hosts Lindsay High School’s “Hadestown Teen Edition” Jan. 16-25. A musical with a blend of blues, jazz, Dixieland and folk music retelling the Greek mythology tale of Orpheus and Eurydice about love, loss and systems that trap us. 190 N. Elmwood. 559 284-2223 or www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com The Barn Theatre

Art shows

Arts Visalia is showing stone and wood art by Mark Robinson over his long career. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium is showing ceramics by Antonio Cuellar painted by professional tattoo artists for one-of-a-kind art. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery is showing line drawings featuring Japanese and African figures all created on the iPhone by Rene Luna during First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia in January and February, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

The Oval Gallery has a New Year’s show in January. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum hosts its “Varied Impressions” art show in January Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Lindsay Museum & Gallery shows “The Great Circle Dance: The Visionary Paintings of Bonnie Brisbee” using symbolic imagery and a dream-driven process from Jan. 10-Feb. 6. Open Fridays 12-4 p.m. 165 N. Gale Hill Ave. www.lindsayarts.com

Events by date

Wednesday, Dec. 31

A Midnight Cirque New Year’s Eve party at The Darling Hotel, 210 N. Court, Visalia, at 9:30 p.m. featuring cirque performers on stilts, contortionists and fire dancers. 559 713—2114 or visitvisalia.com/calendar

New Year’s Eve Dance at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia, featuring the band August. 559 713-4040 or visitvisalia.com/calendar

New Year’s Eve Casino Party and Dance at 9 p.m. at Sunny Hyde Up, 3200 W. Mineral King, Visalia. 559 372-9822 or visitvisalia.com/calendar

Family Skate New Year’s Party at 8:39 p.m. at Roller Towne, 520 S. Linwood, Visalia. Balloon drop, noisemakers. Parents skate free with paid child. Facebook: Family Year Year’s Party

Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026

Visalia PAL 5K run/walk and 1.5 walk at 8 a.m. at Garden St. Plaza at Main Street, Visalia. Benefits sending kids to PAL honor camp. runsignup.com/VisaliaPAL

Tuesday, Jan. 6

The Center for Integrated Medicine hosts a 6-week class on Tai Chi and other Chinese healing exercises beginning at 4 p.m. 816 W. Oak, Visalia. allholisticmed.org

Friday, Jan. 9

Visalia Chamber Strings presents its first concert at 7 p.m. “Mendelssohn and

Friends” featuring Chen Zhao of the San Francisco Symphony. Free open rehearsal at 2 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 215 N. Locust, Visalia. Instagram: Visalia Chamber Strings

Saturday, Jan. 10

Encore Theatre presents Comedy Bash Improv Night at 6:30 p.m. (PG 13) and 9 p.m. (21+). 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or encoretulare.org

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Tulare County Voices @210 “Fact or Fiction: Sifting through the News in the Digital Age” Doors open at 6:30pm, program starts at 7:00; wraps up around 8:30, 210 W. Center Ave., downtown Visalia

Saturday, Jan. 17

Interactive soapstone carving with master stone carver Mark Robinson, who is the January artist displaying his work at Arts Visalia. 2 p.m. at 214 E. Oak. Free. Facebook: Interactive demo soapstone carving with Mark Robinson

Jan. 17 & 18

2026 Gemboree Rock and Gem Show hosted by the Tule Gem and Mineral Society. Saturday 10-5 and Sunday 10-4. Demos, kids’ activities and door prizes. Exeter Veteran’s Memorial Building, 324 N. Kaweah. tularegem.com

Saturday, Jan. 24