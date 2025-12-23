Winter storm expected at Sequoia and Kings Canyonduring holiday week

As many families, friends, and solo adventurists often take time to enjoy their national parks over the holiday break, this year it is particularly important to double check the weather forecast and updated road conditions prior to arriving at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

www.nps.gov/seki/planyourvisit/weather.htm . A flood watch and a winter storm warning have been issued by the National Weather Service for areas of the parks beginning Tuesday afternoon through Friday afternoon. Excessive rainfall and total snow accumulations of three to five feet are possible with wind gusts up to 55 mph. Detailed weather forecasts can be found at

The snow impacts will likely affect roadways and trails in the Giant Forest, Grant Grove, and Wuksachi areas of the parks. Driving during an active storm is not recommended and temporary road closures may be in place until roadways can be cleared for safety. Snowplows will be on the roadway and wind gusts may cause dangerous road debris.

The road between the parks will likely close on Wednesday evening, prior to the bulk of the expected snowfall. Those planning to visit Giant Forest or who have reservations at Wuksachi Lodge, should take Highway 198 through Three Rivers. Highway 180 will only provide access to Kings Canyon.

Visitors must be prepared with tire chains or cables and know how to put them on. Chains or cables are required to be carried in the vehicle, in accordance with California state law, when entering a chain control zone – this includes 4-wheel and all-wheel drive vehicles. To visit sequoia trees, drivers will be in a chain control zone. Road conditions and chain restrictions may change at any time throughout the day. The entrance staff will check vehicles for chains as needed. For 24-hour in-park road conditions, call (559) 565-3341 (then press 1, then 1 again).

www.nps.gov/seki/planyourvisit/fees.htm to learn more. Tire chains can be rented from businesses outside of the parks; the parks do not have tire chains available. Having tire chains and an entrance pass upon arrival will help reduce entrance wait times. Passes can be purchased in advance online, visitto learn more. Tire chains can be rented from businesses outside of the parks; the parks do not have tire chains available.

When in the park, do not park in the roadway. Parking lots fill up quickly, and if there is accumulated snow, even less parking may be available as plows work throughout the day. The parks are typically much busier on the weekend. Arriving early and taking the free in-park Sequoia Shuttle is a great way to experience popular attractions in the parks. The shuttle is available from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1. Moro Rock and Crescent Meadow Roads close to vehicle access during the winter with snow accumulation, visitors may still access these areas by foot, but it is not recommended to climb the Moro Rock stairs during winter conditions due to dangerous ice and snow conditions on the exposed and slick granite.