Visalia Unified partners with Sonoma State University for automatic admissions

Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is expanding its university partnerships to include Sonoma State University, providing students with clear, accessible pathways to higher education. This is VUSD’s first out-of-the-area university partnership that builds on the district’s two other university partnerships with Fresno State and UC Merced.

VUSD began to partner with universities for automatic admissions in 2021 after noticing that only 15% of students who met 4-year university requirements were taking advantage of the opportunity. Partnering with a university outside the local area opens new opportunities and may encourage more students to pursue higher education.

This year, we have seen student registration for automatic admissions programs increase by more than 100%,” said Superintendent Kirk Shrum, “and these partnerships are an extension of our commitment to ensuring that every family knows college is within reach, and that Visalia Unified will be there to help them every step of the way.”

Through these partnerships, students who meet minimum CSU requirements can earn guaranteed admission as early as ninth grade. Each participating university provides unique programs and benefits to help students explore careers, complete applications, estimate financial aid, and experience campus life firsthand.

“For many of our students and families, navigating the path to a four-year university can feel overwhelming,” added VUSD Board President, Todd Oto, Ed.D. “This partnership helps remove barriers, builds confidence, and sends a clear message: college is possible, and Visalia Unified is committed to supporting students every step of the way.”

Key Highlights of the Sonoma Automatic Admissions Program:

Guaranteed admission to Sonoma State University for students who meet CSU minimum eligibility requirements and complete A-G coursework with a 2.5 GPA or higher

Early college pathway identification beginning as early as 9th grade, allowing students and families to plan ahead with confidence

Direct outreach and communication from Sonoma State, including admissions information, deadlines, and upcoming events

On-campus and district-hosted events, such as campus tours, recruiter visits, application workshops, Preview Day, and Decision Day

Application support, including assistance with Cal State Apply and access to application fee waivers for eligible students

Priority consideration for available financial support, which may include scholarships, housing discounts, and book support (based on availability and eligibility)

We are so pleased to be partnering with Visalia Unified on a guaranteed admission pathway to Sonoma State,” said Emily Cutrer, Interim President of Sonoma State University. “Through programs like this, a university education is accessible and affordable, and the career options it creates are achievable. We look forward to welcoming future Visalia generations to the Seawolf family.”

As Visalia Unified grows its network of university partners, the district remains focused on removing barriers and creating pathways that support students and families at every stage of the college journey. The partnership with Sonoma State University represents another step forward in ensuring higher education is accessible, attainable, and within reach for all VUSD students.