The Great Western Livestock Show returns to the Tulare County Fairgrounds

The Great Western Livestock Show is gearing up for its highly anticipated return, taking place January 30th to February 1st, 2026, at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. This premier agricultural event celebrates excellence in livestock exhibition and is proud to partner with Fresno State and College of the Sequoias Agriculture Departments to foster education and community engagement.

Open to exhibitors aged 21 and under, the Great Western Livestock Show features three exciting days of showmanship, market, and breeding competitions across species, including beef, swine, sheep, and goats. Highlights of this year’s show include:

Friday, January 30: Youth showmanship contests kick off in the afternoon, showcasing skills in presenting beef, goats, sheep, and swine.

Saturday, January 31: Market shows begin in the morning, culminating in our highly anticipated Great Western Supreme Champion Drive in the evening, where breed champions will vie for the top honor.

Sunday, February 1: Breeding shows begin in the morning, spotlighting the finest livestock genetics in the region.

Attendees can enjoy the festive atmosphere, capped off by the lively performance of the Josh Day Band on Saturday night following the Champion Drive. Social Hour and Dinner begin at 6 PM, with tickets available online.

With affordable entry fees, professional livestock photography, and a welcoming environment for young exhibitors and their families, the Great Western Livestock Show is a can’t-miss event for livestock enthusiasts across the region.

For more information, including the full schedule and rules, visit www.greatwesternlivestockshow.com.