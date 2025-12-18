Strathmore’s Sunnyside wins inaugural TCOE Esports League Winter Tournament

The first-ever Tulare County Esports League Winter Tournament took place this past Saturday with 10 teams from across the county participating in the inaugural event.

Teams went head-to-head playing Rocket League in a 3v3 single-elimination showdown, showcasing skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship. After nine matches, teams from Sunnyside Union School (Strathmore) and Sundale Union Elementary School (Tulare) faced off in the championship match with Sunnyside coming out on top as the tournament’s first-ever winner. They received a trophy and medals for their victory.

“The win meant a lot to our students,” said Sunnyside’s coach Vicente Soto. “They have put in a great deal of time practicing and working to improve specific aspects of the game. Seeing their hard work pay off was very rewarding, and the students were extremely excited and proud of what they accomplished.”

This was only Sunnyside’s fourth month having an esports team, and Soto thanked his school staff for the support that helped bring home the win.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this event possible for our students,” said Soto. “We are thankful for the continued support of our staff and administration. Their support played a big role in creating such a positive and memorable experience.”

Also receiving medals were Sundale’s Blue Team, which placed second, and its White Team, which placed third after defeating Palo Verde Union Elementary School (Tulare). Also participating in the tournament were Divisadero Middle School (Visalia), Roosevelt Elementary School (Tulare), and Carl Smith Middle School (Terra Bella).

The Tulare County Esports League was created in response to the growth of esports in schools across the nation. In 2020, esports was officially recognized as a high school sport by the California Interscholastic Federation – California’s governing body of sport.

“Since its inception, the league has seen a surge in participation from schools throughout the Central Valley,” said Doug Cairns, an instructional technology specialist for TCOE. “This expansion offers a unique platform for students who may not participate in conventional athletics to represent their campuses with pride. Beyond the screen, participants engage in leadership roles and technical management, gaining experience that translates directly to the modern workforce. We are committed to providing the resources and infrastructure necessary to sustain this momentum for years to come.”

The middle school Esports League Tournaments are one of over 40 Student Future Ready Events offered through TCOE. The spring tournament is set for May 16, 2026, and an increased number of teams and schools are expected to participate.

For more information on the Tulare County Esports League, visit tcoe.org/esports. For more on esports in Tulare County, contact Doug Cairns at [email protected].