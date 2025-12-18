City of Porterville approves landmark monument project at Veterans Park

The City of Porterville is proud to announce City Council approval of a new landmark monument at Veterans Park, a signature project designed to honor America’s history while serving as a centerpiece for two historic milestones, the City’s 100th anniversary as a charter city and the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The approved monument will feature a 16-foot-tall granite replica of the Washington Monument, mounted on an illuminated, pentagon-shaped foundation symbolizing strength, unity, and service. The monument will include four bronze plaques depicting key moments in American history, creating a powerful and educational tribute for residents and visitors alike. A separate commemorative plaque provided by the Daughters of the American Revolution will be displayed adjacent to the monument, further enhancing the site’s historical significance.

“This monument reflects the values that George Washington stood for, courage, humility, service, and civility,” said Ed McKervey, Vice Mayor of Porterville. “The monument serves as both a tribute to our history and a reminder of the principles that hold us together. I am incredibly proud of our community for supporting a project that honors not only our past, but the example we should strive to follow moving forward.”

The monument is intended to serve as the primary visual anchor for Porterville’s 2026 commemorative events, welcoming the community into Veterans Park with a timeless symbol of patriotism, reflection, and shared heritage.

Fundraising efforts for the monument have already begun, and the City is encouraging residents, local businesses, civic organizations, and history supporters to take part in bringing this meaningful project to life. Community participation will play a vital role in completing the monument and ensuring it reflects the pride and values of Porterville.

The City is proud to partner with the Porterville Museum in support of this project. The Museum has long played an important role in preserving Porterville’s story and bringing local, state, and national history to life through education, exhibits, and community engagement. Through this partnership, the Museum is assisting with fundraising coordination and outreach efforts to help make the monument a reality.

Those interested in supporting the project through donations or sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to contact the Porterville Museum directly.

“This is an opportunity for our community to come together and leave a lasting legacy,” McKervey added. “Every contribution helps ensure this monument stands as something we can all point to with pride for generations to come.”

Additional information, fundraising updates, and project milestones will be shared as the monument moves forward toward installation.