City of Fresno unveils largest airport expansion in history

The City of Fresno marked a major milestone in its history yesterday with the opening of its new terminal expansion at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT). Yesterday’s momentous occasion celebrated a multi-year project and initiative to deliver an enhanced travel experience for passengers flying through FAT.

This first-class facility adds approximately 98,000 square feet to FAT’s footprint with the new Concourse B, consisting of modernized passenger holdrooms including two swing-gate jet bridges to accommodate both domestic and international flight arrivals. A curated public art program through a partnership with the Fresno Arts Council shows the diversity and cultural richness of the Central Valley prominently displayed inside and outside throughout the terminal. A brand-new international arrivals facility triples the current capacity with a lobby area and an outdoor plaza for awaiting friends and family.

“This is an unforgettable day in the City of Fresno as we unveiled the largest terminal expansion in the Airport’s history,” said City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. “The new expansion strengthens our region’s future by positioning the Airport as more competitive and attractive facility for growing air service and creating opportunities for a thriving economy. I am extremely pleased that travelers will experience an expanded, efficient, and convenient terminale that our community can be proud to call their hometown airport.”

“Yesterday was a proud moment for the San Joaquin Valley as we officially opened the expanded terminal at Fresno Yosemite International Airport. This achievement reflects the dedication, skill, and hard work of airport staff, construction teams, and local partners who brought this project to life over several years. It would not have been possible without Mayor Dyer’s tireless efforts and the support of the Fresno City Council and Councilmember Tyler Maxwell, in whose district the airport resides,” said Congressman Costa.

“When Mayor Dyer and local officials requested strong federal support, I was honored to help make that a reality. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Community Project Funding, and additional federal funding sources totaling over $85 million, this expansion is now complete. It will strengthen the local economy, support businesses, and create new opportunities for residents throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

“But the work is not complete—we will continue building on this progress to meet the growing demand of our region and expand opportunities for the people of the Valley.”

As part of the project, an expanded security screening checkpoint opened in April 2025 providing passengers traveling from FAT with extra queueing capacity within a 13,000 square foot facility. A larger recompose area with contemporary seating, and dynamic Flight Information Displays (FIDS) offers passengers an upgraded airport experience. Displayed just steps from security screening is a stunning floor-to-ceiling mural. A new baggage handling system will carry passenger baggage from airline ticket counters to baggage make up for processing before boarding a flight for a more efficient processing of checked passenger baggage.

Thoughtful elements incorporated into the new Concourse B finishes and amenities are reflective of the Central Valley and surrounding area. Terrazzo flooring complementing a river themed pattern embedded into the walkway and cleverly designed to symbolize the various waterways that flow through the Valley. More Dynamic Flight Information Displays and a video wall integrated into wood casings represent the Redwoods and Sequoias found in the nearby national parks. In addition to these thoughtful elements of Concourse B, travelers flying through FAT will experience retailer Hudson as well as local dining favorite Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant opening in January 2026.

“This expansion marks Fresno’s largest public works investment in a generation and represents our city’s vision for continued progress, growth and connectivity,” said City of Fresno Councilmember Maxwell.

“The Airports Department is proud to deliver this project, a major modernization of our City Airport, designed to meet the fast-paced and growing needs of the traveling public,” said Interim Director of Aviation Francisco Partida. “With a world-class look, feel, and functionality, this terminal expansion fulfills our promise to provide a safe, secure, and exceptional customer experience for Central California residents and visitors alike.”

The terminal expansion total estimated cost is $150 million. The project is funded through a combination of Federal Infrastructure Grants, including Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding, Federal Aviation Administration Grants, Passenger Facility Charges, Measure C, Transportation Security Administration Grant, and Airport Revenue Bonds. No City of Fresno General Funds have been used to support this project. The project was delivered by Q&D Construction with CSHQA serving as the architect.