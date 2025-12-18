Arts Visalia Presents: The Rear View Mirror by Mark Robinson

Rock your new year with the stone sculptures by Mark Robinson. The Rear View Mirror is an exhibition featuring a retrospective of Robinson’s artwork throughout his life. From his large-scale stone carvings to his earlier illustrative and multimedia pieces, celebrate 70 years of Mark’s artistic creativity January 1 – 31, 2026. An opening reception with no host dinner by Quererte, La Cocina del Pueblo will be held on Friday, January 2 from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Learn from the artist himself during an Artist Talk on Saturday, January 3 starting at 2:00 pm with no host refreshments by Coffee Obscura. Celebrate Mark’s 70th birthday with Arts Visalia on Saturday, January 17th from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm with a live interactive demonstration of soap stone carving. The last day to see the exhibition will be January 31 from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

Continue the fun in February with the interactive illustrative art of Merry Miller-Gass. Explore the art behind two of Merry’s new children’s books, “No Love Potion” written by Christina Shawn and “Duck, Duck, Groove” written by Jeanette Fazarri Jones. An opening reception will be held on Friday, February 6 from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm with no host refreshments by Thieving Crow Kettlecorn. Meet the illustrator herself on Saturday February 7 during a free Artist Talk starting at 2:00 pm. The exhibition will run February 5 – 28, 2026.

Art workshops for kids, teens, adults are available at Arts Visalia. Enrollment and class information can be found online at artsvisalia.org or stop by during our open hours.

Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Contact ARTS VISALIA at 559-739-0905 or [email protected]

