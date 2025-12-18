559 Fights 120 ignites the New Year on Jan. 9 at Eagle Mountain Casino

After a breakout 2025 campaign that saw the promotion host its first professional bouts and secure a landmark partnership with UFC Fight Pass, 559 Fights storms back with 559 Fights 120: Collins vs. Dias on January 9, 2025, live from Eagle Mountain Casino.

The event will stream exclusively on UFC Fight Pass, marking the first live broadcast under a new three-year agreement between the Central Valley–based promotion and the world’s premier combat sports platform. Moving forward, all professional 559 Fights events will air on UFC Fight Pass, cementing the promotion’s place on the global stage.

“It was a historic year for us, and we’re kicking off the New Year with our biggest event yet on the world’s top combat sports platform,” said 559 Fights CEO Jeremy Luchau. “There’s no bigger place to compete right now than 559 Fights.”

Headlining the card is an explosive clash between undefeated rising star Shane Collins (5-0) of Huntington Beach and battle-tested fan favorite Brock Dias (5-2) of Tulare.

“This fight perfectly showcases the versatility of our events,” Luchau said. “Collins is one of the hottest prospects in the country, while Dias is a true 559-grown talent who’s proven he belongs among the very best to come through our promotion.”

In the co-main event, Christian Avalos (8-1) of Parlier will make the first defense of his lightweight title against Texas standout Josh ‘Superglue’ Altum (7-3) from Texas City.

“Avalos has nearly run out of opponents in California after defeating every top prospect,” Luchau said. “We searched nationwide for the right challenge, and Altum is absolutely a legitimate threat to the throne.”

The featured bout pits undefeated Chance Ikei (6-0) of Phoenix against action-packed veteran Corvan Allen (7-3) of San Bernardino, with a professional title up for grabs.

“Fans have been asking nonstop for Ikei’s return after his devastating knockout at 559 Fights 115,” Luchau said. “Allen always brings the action and guarantees fireworks every time he steps into the cage.”

Adding even more star power, former UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso returns to Eagle Mountain Casino as a co-host, joined by newly crowned UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van. The pair follows previous guest appearances by Raul Rosas Jr. and Youssef Zalal at 559 Fights 118.

Grasso and Van will take part in community events throughout the week and host a post-fight meet-and-greet, giving fans a rare chance to connect with UFC champions up close.

Tickets start at $65 and are available now at 559fFghts.com and through Eagle Mountain Casino’s Box Office.