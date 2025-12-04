Tulare County Library’s Winter Reading Challenge 2025 -2026

Tulare County Library’s annual Winter Reading Challenge: Warm Up with a Good Book runs Tuesday, December 16, 2025 through Saturday, January 17, 2026. The challenge is available at all locations for all ages, languages, and reading levels, with participants challenged to read for a total of 12 days.

Beginning Tuesday, December 16, 2025, register online, via the app, or at any Tulare County Library Branch. Track daily reading on a bookmark log, online with Beanstack at tularecountylibrary.beanstack.com/reader365, or on the Beanstack Tracker app, download on the App Store or Google Play. Complete challenges on Beanstack or turn in the log at any Tulare County Library branch, by January 24 to qualify for the Challenge drawing.

Children and teens receive a free book after registration and a prize at completion. Adults receive prizes for registration and completion. A grand prize drawing includes gift cards provided by the Friends of the Tulare County Library. In addition, seasonal programs and special events are offered at Library Branches throughout December and January. Check out the calendars online www.tularecountylibrary.org/calendar for these.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, a literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, online www.tularecountylibrary.org, and coming soon Book Lockers for holds pick up. Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or local branch pages, Instagram @tularecountylib, or X at https://x.com/TulareCountyLib.