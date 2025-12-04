State Water Resources Control Board’s unanimous decision sends Kaweah subbasin back to DWR

The State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) unanimously adopted a resolution at its December 2nd board meeting to return three Kaweah River area groundwater agencies to Department of Water Resources (DWR) oversight, effectively retaining local control over groundwater management.

The Kaweah Subbasin, a groundwater basin within Tulare County comprised of the East Kaweah, Greater Kaweah, and Mid-Kaweah groundwater sustainability agencies (GSAs), have been trying to avoid the possibility of State Water Board takeover in the region since March 2023. DWR determined then that the agencies’ plans to achieve sustainable groundwater conditions by 2040 did not meet the standards of California’s landmark 2014 water law – Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

“This decision is significant,” stated the three GSA managers. “It keeps decisions about groundwater management under SGMA with local leadership rather than giving over control to the state to directly regulate the groundwater users in our region.”

SGMA empowers local agencies to achieve sustainable groundwater, but the State Water Board is the backstop – it can intervene to regulate groundwater directly by putting the subbasin on “probation” if DWR determines local agencies are not on track.

Since DWR’s March 2023 determination, the Kaweah Subbasin agencies have remained in limbo awaiting a ruling from the State Water Board on whether it would officially enter probationary status.

During that time, the three agencies have worked intensely — both collaboratively and transparently — to address the issues identified by DWR and respond to the State Water Board’s additional direction.

“The progress we have made would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of our Boards, advisory committee members, technical teams and the many landowners who invested significant time and energy into this process,” the GSA managers expressed in a joint statement. “Their dedication reinforces the shared commitment to achieving a sustainable groundwater future for the Kaweah Subbasin.”

These stakeholder groups supported the development of improved groundwater management strategies included in revised Groundwater Sustainability Plans resubmitted to the State for review in 2024 that ultimately resulted in the State Water Board’s December 2nd decision.

GSA managers Michael Hagman, Mark Larsen, and Aaron Fukuda jointly expressed their gratitude for the State Water Board’s partnership and recommendation to transition to DWR.

“We are grateful for the partnership and professionalism demonstrated by the State Water Board staff throughout this period,” stated the managers. “Their constructive engagement, responsiveness, and guidance throughout this process was critical to getting approvable plans together,” the managers stated.

The agencies recognize the significance of the State Water Board’s decision and remain committed to continued coordination with DWR to ensure long-term groundwater sustainability for the region.

With oversight of the Subbasin’s sustainability progress returning to DWR, the three Kaweah Subbasin GSAs will continue implementing their Plans, refining data and monitoring practices, and coordinating closely to ensure SGMA compliance. The agencies will also maintain open communication with stakeholders and the public as progress continues.

The Mid-Kaweah GSA, East Kaweah GSA, and Greater Kaweah GSA collectively manage groundwater planning and sustainability implementation for the Kaweah Subbasin under SGMA. Together, the agencies represent cities, water districts, irrigation districts, and agricultural and rural communities across Tulare and Kings Counties.