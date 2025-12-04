Nonprofit pharmacy brings essential healthcare services back to Three Rivers

Main Fork Pharmacy, a vital resource for providing prescription medicine to the community of Three Rivers, will hold a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11.

“This nonprofit pharmacy is the only option for Three Rivers residents unless they drive an hour or more round-trip,” said Martin Burnham, Main Fork Pharmacy board president. “Although we can get prescriptions through mail order, the vital personal interaction with a pharmacist is lost.”

Those personal interactions with pharmacists enable patients to understand their medication better and manage their health with confidence. Besides prescription medication, Main Fork Pharmacy also stocks a comprehensive assortment of over-the-counter medications and health supplies, making it easy for residents to find what they need in one location.

Local family practice provider Melissa Mertz underscored the importance of the new facility.

“This pharmacy is such an asset to our community. For some, it’s the only option for getting prescriptions and consultations on their medication,” Mertz said.

The pharmacy also offers essential health screenings, including blood pressure and cholesterol checks, helping patients take charge of their health. These services promote early detection of potential issues, ensuring residents stay informed and proactive about their well-being.

Three Rivers hasn’t had a pharmacy since 2023. Burnham and his fellow board members created the nonprofit because they believe having a pharmacy in Three Rivers is an essential need for the well-being of the community.

“Having to drive an hour or more to fill prescriptions is more than an inconvenience,” Burnham said. “We had a fellow get in an accident because of how far he had to drive to get his medication. We have to spend more money on gas, and sometimes it delays getting medication in a timely manner.”

Main Fork Pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 41814 Sierra Dr., Three Rivers, CA 93271.