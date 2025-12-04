Letter: Porterville deserves leaders who listen

In Porterville, we pride ourselves on being a community built on respect, accountability, and the belief that local government should reflect the will of the people it serves. Unfortunately, many residents have begun to feel that our mayor and vice mayor have lost sight of that responsibility.

Over the past year, countless community members have shown up to council meetings, written emails, spoken at the podium, and participated in civic conversations with one simple request: listen to us. Whether the topic has been library funding, public safety, youth protections, or symbolic political gestures, residents have repeatedly asked the council’s leadership to prioritize transparency, fairness, and community engagement. Instead, we have often seen decisions pushed through with little genuine consideration for public input.

Listening is not a ceremonial act. It is not something elected officials do only when convenient or politically advantageous. It is the foundation of ethical governance. When the mayor and vice mayor dismiss public concerns or treat differing viewpoints as obstacles rather than opportunities, they undermine the trust that makes a city function.

What’s especially troubling is that many residents who take the time to speak at meetings describe feeling talked down to, ignored, or even chastised. That is not leadership. That is not representation. And it certainly is not what Porterville voters expect from those elected to guide our city forward.

Most concerning is the pattern of the mayor and vice mayor advancing predetermined agendas, even when the majority of public commenters—and sometimes a majority of the council—express clear disagreement. Effective leaders welcome debate; they do not stifle it. They collaborate; they do not coerce. They listen; they do not declare themselves the final word.

The good news is that Porterville is full of engaged, thoughtful residents who care deeply about our future. We deserve leaders who respect that commitment. It is not too much to ask that our mayor and vice mayor honor the voices of the community they pledged to serve.

Porterville is stronger when every voice is heard—not just the voices in power.

Barbara McQuain