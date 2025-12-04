College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center invites local industry to grand opening of new building

The College of the Sequoias (COS) Training Resource Center (TRC) is proud to announce the grand opening of its new facility, located at 1233 N. Century St., Visalia, CA 93291, on December 10, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Local business and industry partners are invited to an open house celebration, with remarks scheduled at 3:00 PM, refreshments, and an opportunity to tour the space.

This significant milestone marks a major expansion in COS’s commitment to workforce development and advanced technical training in the Central Valley. The new building has been designed to support a broad range of training programs that are critical for local business growth and individual career advancement. “We are thrilled to open the doors to our newly upgraded facility,” said Jorge Zegarra, Director of the Training Resource Center. “This building represents more than space — it’s a hub for innovation, skill development, and economic opportunity for our community.”

Attendees will have the chance to learn more about several high-impact and in-demand trainings offered at the facility, including:

Industrial & Automation : Hands-on courses in industrial electricity, motor controls, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), instrumentation, SACA, and industrial networks. These classes prepare trainees and incumbent workers for roles in manufacturing, automated assembly, and more. “Our industrial automation program is growing fast, and having a dedicated building allows us to scale up the hands-on training we provide,” added Bryan Medina, trainer for industrial automation. “We’re empowering our local workforce with the credentials and experience they need to thrive in Industry 4.0.”

: Hands-on courses in industrial electricity, motor controls, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), instrumentation, SACA, and industrial networks. These classes prepare trainees and incumbent workers for roles in manufacturing, automated assembly, and more. “Our industrial automation program is growing fast, and having a dedicated building allows us to scale up the hands-on training we provide,” added Bryan Medina, trainer for industrial automation. “We’re empowering our local workforce with the credentials and experience they need to thrive in Industry 4.0.” SACA (Smart Automation Certification Alliance) Certification Training : COS TRC is an Industry 4.0 Certification Center. This program provides accessible, modular, industry-recognized credentials in automation skills, giving local talent the credentials employers need.

: COS TRC is an Industry 4.0 Certification Center. This program provides accessible, modular, industry-recognized credentials in automation skills, giving local talent the credentials employers need. Additional Workforce Trainings: Supervisory Academy, Food Safety, Industrial Safety, Microsoft Excel, Business Writing, AI, Customer Service Academy, HR, Utility Line Clearance Arborist training and more.

The COS Training Resource Center’s mission is to advance the growth and sustainability of organizations and employees within the region through collaborative and impactful workforce training and development. The TRC offers both open-enrollment courses and employer-customized training, making it a flexible resource for individuals and businesses alike.

Event Details